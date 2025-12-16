The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has said the recent drop in power supply across the South-east was due to “low system frequency occasioned by gas constraints affecting generation companies.”

EEDC is the power distribution company that supplies power to homes and businesses in south-east Nigeria.

The spokesperson for the EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

“This development has necessitated the load shedding of available energy by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN),” Mr Ezeh said.

The spokesperson explained that the development had impacted energy allocation to EEDC and daily service level to customers served by its subsidiary companies.

He identified the subsidiary companies affected by the situation to include Mainpower, TransPower, FirstPower, NewEra, and EastLand.

Mr Ezeh assured that some key players in the electricity supply industry were already making efforts to address the challenge and restore normal power distribution.

“EEDC sincerely apologises for the inconvenience this situation has caused its esteemed customers and appreciates their patience and understanding,” he stated.

Drop in power supply

PREMIUM TIMES reports that there have been frequent power outages across the South-east in recent times.

Previously, the EEDC primarily distributed power across South-eastern Nigeria. But recently, the electricity firm allowed its subsidiaries to take over power distribution in the five states in the region.

While Mainpower distributes power in Enugu, FirstPower operates in Anambra, and TransPower works in Imo State.

NewEra took over power distribution in Abia, while EastLand operates in Ebonyi State.

The establishment of the subsidiaries by the EEDC followed the enactment of the Electricity Act 2023, which authorises states, companies, and individuals to generate, transmit and distribute electricity.

With the new law, states were empowered to issue licenses to private investors to operate mini-grids and power plants within their states.