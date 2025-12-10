Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, has urged President Bola Tinubu to prioritise the procurement of attack helicopters, armoured personnel carriers and gun trucks for the Nigerian military to strengthen its fight against insurgency.

Mr Ndume, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the president, said that improved welfare for military personnel is equally critical to sustaining their efforts against banditry, terrorism, kidnapping, and other security challenges.

In a statement on Wednesday, the senator acknowledged an improvement in cooperation among the armed forces and other security agencies but insisted that more support is needed.

“I can see visible improvements in terms of cooperation between the armed forces and other security agencies. That is very commendable.

“There is visible improvement in the kitting of the military in terms of new arms, uniforms, protection helmets, boots and bulletproof vests. However, the government must still do more by prioritising the arms and ammunition needed at the theatre of operations. They need to procure more attack helicopters, add more Armoured Personnel Carriers and Gun trucks,” he said.

Improvement in the military operations

Mr Ndume, who has often criticised Mr Tinubu’s administration, acknowledged that the country’s security situation has improved since the president declared an emergency on insecurity.

He said forest guards under the State Security Service (SSS) have intensified surveillance in forests following the president’s directive and commended the administration for the initiative.

“The directive to engage Forest Guards, coupled with their training, has gone a long way to complement efforts of the Nigerian Army, and they are happy with that too.”

The senator also noted that the salaries of military personnel have been doubled but argued that the remuneration is still inadequate compared to what their counterparts earn in other West African countries.

“Their salary has been doubled, but it is still not enough compared to other armed forces in the sub-region,” he added.

Mr Ndume further commended Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum for his sustained investment in security operations in the state, urging other northern governors to emulate his efforts.

“He has invested over N100 billion, supporting the Nigerian Army, the Civilian JTF, Police and other Security Agencies. That has complemented the efforts of the Nigerian Army. That’s very commendable. I urge other governors in the North to emulate him,” he added.

Call for improved military operations

Calls for improved military hardware are not new. Over the years, lawmakers in both chambers of the National Assembly have repeatedly criticised the delays in defence procurement and the inadequate equipment available to troops battling insurgents and bandits.

During his screening by the Senate on 3 December, the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, also lamented the insufficient funding available for military operations.

Although the Tinubu administration has introduced several security initiatives, including the reorganisation of the security architecture, the strengthening of forest guard operations and the recruitment of additional military personnel.

However, there are concerns about the country’s capacity to match the firepower and mobility of non-state armed groups.

Some commentators argue that despite these measures, poor welfare, inadequate support systems and low morale among frontline soldiers continue to undermine operational effectiveness.