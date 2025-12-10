The Cross River House of Assembly has announced the removal of Theresa Ushie as the Chairperson of the Bekwarra Local Government Council.

Her removal followed the house’s adoption of the report of its committee on Judiciary and Public Petitions on Wednesday.

At the plenary, 19 out of 25 lawmakers voted in favour of Mrs Ushie’s removal over allegations of misconduct and administrative recklessness.

It would be recalled that the assembly received a petition on 10 June from eight councillors of the council, who alleged misconduct against the chairperson.

The councillors had accused the chairperson of corruption, misuse of authority, withholding salaries, and violating due process.

The house had suspended Mr Ushie for 90 days and directed the vice chairman, Egbung Odama, to take charge of the council’s administration.

Meanwhile, the House committee report stated that the petition against Mrs Ushie raised serious concerns about financial misconduct in the council’s administration.

The committee further stated that the allegations, although weighty, were substantiated through a rigorous investigation process.

In their decision, the legislators directed the Cross River Independent Electoral Commission to conduct a bye-election within 30 days to fill the vacancy.

In his reaction, the Speaker, Elvert Ayambem, reiterated the House’s commitment to accountability and transparency.

He said he assembly would continue to uphold the law and protect the interests of the state and its people.

(NAN)