A middle-aged man, Lawrence Peter, has been killed in Amangbala, Ohaisu community in Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, over a minor disagreement with a villager.

Confirming the incident, Joshua Ukandu, the police spokesperson in Ebonyi, stated that the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

“We are aware of the incident, and the suspect has been arrested and is in our custody.

“Our men have arrested some persons in the area, and investigation has commenced,” Mr Ukandu, a superintendent of police, said.

According to a community member, Chukwuemeka Oyim, Mr Peter was murdered by one of the villagers as the community was celebrating “Iko Ohaisu” festival.

“The suspect stormed Ogo Amaokwu-Amangbala chambers around 1 a.m., where preparations for the festival were being made.

“He started harassing everyone inside the chamber, demanding N1,000 as a levy for using the ‘Ogo’ for their costume,” Mr Oyim said.

Mr Oyim said that the suspect claimed he and his associates cleaned the ‘Ogo’.

“When the suspect accosted the deceased, he politely told him that he had no money on him.

“The deceased’s appeal fell on the deaf ears of the suspect, who immediately used a bottle and cut deeply into the victim’s head and ran away.

“The deceased was rushed to the Maranatha Hospital at Afikpo, where he died,” Mr Oyim said.

