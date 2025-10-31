In a world racing toward an information-driven future, Africa cannot afford to be a spectator. Olatunji’s leadership signals a shift — from enthusiasm to responsibility, from experimentation to accountability. He demonstrates that privacy and progress are not opposing ideals but complementary engines of a trusted digital economy.

As of August, Nigeria had about 140 million internet subscribers, with broadband penetration nearing 49 per cent, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). In such a wired nation, where personal information is now a form of currency, the stakes have never been higher. Guarding that frontier is Dr Vincent Olatunji, national commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), whose mandate is to turn Nigeria into a data-safe economy — and Africa into a data-respecting continent.

Nearly half of Nigerians now live in a mobile-first, internet-first environment, where names, biometrics, financial records, and location data are constantly exchanged. As Africa’s digital ecosystem expands, so do the risks of misuse, breaches, and exploitation. Olatunji insists that trust and compliance are the oxygen of any digital economy. Without a strong framework for privacy, digital transformation collapses under the weight of unregulated data practices.

Robust data protection, therefore, builds confidence — among citizens who share data, investors who demand certainty, and governments that must guarantee rights. Nigeria’s Data Protection Act (NDPA), signed into law in June 2023 by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, gives this framework real legal power. It transformed years of advocacy into a statutory regime that holds both local and global actors accountable. The NDPA marks Nigeria as a leader in Africa’s digital transformation and as a serious global player in privacy regulation.

Dr Olatunji’s career blends scholarship, administration, and vision. He earned a PhD in Geography and Planning from the University of Lagos, coupled with an Advanced Diploma in Computer Studies and certifications as both Data Protection Officer and Public-Private Partnership Specialist.

He joined the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in 2002, rising to director in 2014 and Acting Director-General in 2016. By February 2022, he became pioneer National Commissioner and CEO of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau — later re-chartered as NDPC. His reappointment in October 2023 by President Tinubu affirmed him as the face of Nigeria’s privacy revolution.

Under his leadership, the NDPC has evolved from an advisory bureau to a full-fledged regulatory authority with enforcement power across industries. Olatunji has been forthright that Nigeria will monitor the data practices of global tech giants — Meta, Google, Microsoft — and compel alignment with national rules. Yet, his tone is not confrontational. He envisions collaboration: a future where innovation and privacy coexist. For him, data protection is not a bureaucratic chore but a human-rights imperative and a pillar of national security.

The Commission’s engagements with multinational platforms aim to embed Nigeria’s data-sovereignty agenda in global corporate operations. His philosophy is simple: “Strong cybersecurity guarantees strong privacy, and both are essential for a trustworthy digital economy.”

What distinguishes Olatunji from many technocrats is his ability to frame privacy as both a moral duty and an economic opportunity. The NDPA is more than a compliance manual — it is the national anchor for digital trust. By framing privacy as a growth enabler rather than a regulatory burden, he positions Nigeria as a model for West Africa.

He has also worked to make the law inclusive, translating key parts of the NDPA into Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba, so that data rights are understood by citizens beyond elite or urban circles. To Olatunji, the digital future must be participatory: “Data rights are not for the connected few; they belong to every Nigerian.”

Despite impressive progress, enforcement consistency remains a challenge. Many institutions are only beginning to adopt compliance cultures. The NDPC must strengthen technical capacity, expand its inspectorate workforce, and deepen collaboration with the private sector. Public awareness remains another hurdle — laws mean little if citizens do not understand their rights or how to exercise them.

Regionally, harmonising Africa’s patchwork of data laws will test diplomacy and coordination, especially as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) pushes digital integration. Nigeria must also strike a delicate balance between innovation and regulation: nurturing startups without compromising citizens’ safety or privacy.

In a world racing toward an information-driven future, Africa cannot afford to be a spectator. Olatunji’s leadership signals a shift — from enthusiasm to responsibility, from experimentation to accountability. He demonstrates that privacy and progress are not opposing ideals but complementary engines of a trusted digital economy.

His broader goal is to embed a privacy-first mindset in governance, business, and citizenship. If Nigeria gets this right, it will not just secure personal data — it will secure digital sovereignty, attract investment, and shape Africa’s global standing in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Under Vincent Olatunji’s stewardship, that vision no longer feels like aspiration. It is becoming policy, practice, and, increasingly, culture — a Nigeria where innovation thrives because trust is guaranteed.

Yusuf A. Yusuf writes from Abuja. Email: [email protected]