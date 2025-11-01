The federal government has commenced the distribution of 5,000 long-lasting treated mosquito nets aimed at reducing maternal and infant mortality in rural communities in Imo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the distribution was launched under the National Health Fellow Programme at Mgbidi in Oru West Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

Speaking at the event, the National Health Fellow, representing Oru West, Ruth Chukwumereze, stated that it also marked the commencement of maternal and child health awareness initiatives against malaria in the area.

Ms Chukwumereze said that President Bola Tinubu approved the initiative, being coordinated by the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Mohammed Pate, to ensure “accessible and affordable healthcare in rural communities.”

She said that the distribution of the nets was targeted at reducing malaria, “which remains one of the leading causes of anaemia, pregnancy complications, low birth weight, and child mortality.”

“We are educating our pregnant women on the importance of early antenatal visits. Many wait until six months before their first clinic, which is risky and avoidable.

“We are also emphasising the proper use of these nets, environmental cleanliness, and other preventive measures against malaria,” Ms Chukwumereze said.

She expressed concern that some beneficiaries in various communities often sold the nets, and appealed to mothers to use them as intended.

“Malaria is not friendly. It kills. We have seen children shaking from severe malaria and pregnant women hospitalised because of it.

“I advise all pregnant mothers and mothers of children under five to use these nets and keep their surroundings clean,” she said.

‘Mosquitoes have really dealt with us here’

In a remark, the Chairperson of Oru West Local Government Area, Ikenna Adikibe, commended the federal government for prioritising rural health, describing maternal and child health as a “foundation for the wellbeing of every community.”

Mr Adikibe said his administration was committed to strengthening primary healthcare facilities and ensuring that residents have access to essential services.

“Our mothers and children are the heart of every community. When they are healthy, our homes and our future are secure.

“This programme is a direct step towards reducing preventable deaths in our villages. I want to encourage our mothers here today to take what they have learned seriously.

“Use the nets, attend antenatal care early, and ensure your children are immunised.

“The government is doing its part by providing support, and we need you to do your part to stay healthy,” he said.

Mr Adikibe pledged that the local government would continue to partner with health workers, community heads and development partners to improve healthcare delivery across the area.

Also speaking, the Officer-in-Charge of Mgbidi Health Centre, Vivian Okoroji, lauded the programme, saying that the nets were highly needed in the community.

Mrs Okoroji said, “Our women have been asking for mosquito nets. Today, they are happy. We thank President Tinubu, our local government chairman, and Governor Hope Uzodimma for making this possible.”

A beneficiary, Chioma Chukwudimaka, thanked the federal, state and local governments and promised that the nets would be used in their homes.

“Mosquitoes have really dealt with us here. We are grateful for this help, and we will use the nets to protect our children,” she said.

NAN reports that the programme also featured health education sessions on antenatal care, child immunisation, environmental sanitation and general disease prevention.

The initiative is expected to continue across all primary health centres in Imo.

The programme was part of the National Health Fellowship initiative of the Federal Ministry of Health, designed to deploy trained public health professionals to the country’s 774 local government areas.

It is expected to improve health outcomes, especially at the grassroots level.