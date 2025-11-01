The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended the party’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN).

The NWC also suspended the Deputy National Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha, and the National Organising Secretary, Umaru Bature.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba announced the suspension during a press conference on Saturday, saying the suspension takes immediate effect and will last for one month.

Mr Ologunagba added that the affected officials have ceased to function in their respective capacities pending further action by the party.

The party’s spokesperson did not state the specific offences of the suspended officials, but many suggested the action was linked to alleged anti-party activities.

“National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, National organizing Secretary, Hon. Umar Bature, National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN, Deputy National Legal Adviser, Barr. Okechukwu Osuoha, Suspended for one month and referred to the National Disciplinary Committee.

“During this period of the suspension, they cease to function in their respective capacities,” he said.

He noted that the Deputy National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo, will act as National Secretary, while the National Director of Legal Services will oversee the activities of the Legal Department.

“In the case of the National Secretary, Pursuant to Section 36(2) of our Party Constitution as amended in 2017, the Deputy National Secretary, Hon. Arc. Setonji Koshoedo shall act as the National Secretary.

“In the case of the National Legal Adviser and the Deputy National Legal Adviser, the National Director of Legal Services is hereby directed to oversees the activities of the Department.”

Court halts PDP national convention

The suspension of the party officials came just hours after Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, stopped the PDP from proceeding with its planned national convention.

The court ruled that the convention violated the Nigerian Constitution, the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the PDP Constitution. It held that the party failed to conduct valid state congresses before convening the convention to elect national officers.

Justice Omotosho therefore directed the PDP to meet the necessary prerequisites and issue the statutory 21-day notice before proceeding with the convention.

Wike, allies celebrate court ruling

Shortly after the court ruling went viral, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, convened a meeting of PDP stakeholders and former governors loyal to him.

At the meeting, Mr Wike hailed the judgment as a “victory against lawlessness and impunity” in the opposition party.

Those present included Mr Anyanwu, former Abia State governor Okezie Ikpeazu, former Benue State governor Samuel Ortom, PDP National Vice Chairman (South-South) Dan Orbih, and the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule.

Mr Ikpeazu read a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, commending the judiciary for restoring legality and confidence in the PDP while reaffirming support for due process in party administration.

Mr Anyanwu had recently accused some PDP leaders of forging his signature on official letters notifying INEC of the planned convention, an allegation denied by the NWC, the Board of Trustees (BoT), and other party officials.

Ajibade’s clash with Damagum

A mild drama had earlier played out in court on 14 October, when Mr Ajibade clashed with the PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagum, over who has the authority to appoint legal representation for the party.

During the hearing, Chris Uche, a SAN, announced his appearance for the PDP, referencing a letter from Mr Damagum authorising him to represent the party.

However, moments later, Mr Ajibade also announced his own appearance, insisting that only his office as National Legal Adviser, has constitutional authority to engage counsel on behalf of the party.

The conflicting claims caused confusion in court, prompting Justice Omotosho to stand down the proceedings and direct both party leaders to put their house in order.