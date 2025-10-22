The Future Awards Africa (TFAA), the continent’s most prestigious awards platform celebrating young African excellence, is proud to announce the nominees for its highly anticipated 19th edition. This year’s ceremony, themed “Threads of Legacy,” shines the spotlight on the young changemakers whose work today is shaping the fabric of Africa’s tomorrow.

The nominees represent a cross-section of the continent’s brightest minds and boldest talents — creators, tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, advocates, innovators, educators, and leaders who are not just breaking boundaries but weaving enduring legacies.

In recognition of the growing diversity of young African achievement, this year’s edition features 25 categories, the most in TFAA history. Arts and Literature have been split into two distinct categories. Performing Artshas been introduced to celebrate dynamic expressions on stage and beyond, and Service to Young People (an honorary category) has been added to honour exceptional individuals championing youth causes across the continent.

Speaking on this year’s nominees, Ayodeji Razaq, Executive Director of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA), said, “The story of Africa’s future is being written today, thread by thread, through the work of these nominees.

They are artists, tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, advocates, and innovators whose achievements do more than inspire — they create legacies that others can build on. Each name on this list is proof that young Africans are not waiting for the future to happen; they are actively shaping it.

This is what The Future Awards Africa exists to celebrate. We are honoured to spotlight their stories, preserve their contributions as part of Africa’s collective memory, and excited for the mark they will leave on generations to come.”

This year’s list of nominees includes notable names such as Rasheedat Ajibade, Fola David, Akinyemi Oluwaseun Omotayo(Asherkine), Victor Ugo, Poco Lee, Gbubemi Ejeye, Tomike Adeoye, Kelvin Umechukwu, Hauwa Shaffii Nuhu, and Dongio Casil (Djec fashion)from Cameroon, each representing the spirit of youth-led impact that defines TFAA.

Here is the full list of nominees:

CREATIVITY AND INNOVATION

1. Chiamaka Iwenofu

2. Umearigolu Casmir Chukwuebuka (ianumeh)

3. Taiwo Abisoye Joel

4. Daniel Obasi (AMAH Studios)

5. Julie C. Godwin

PHOTOGRAPHY

1. Ayo makinwa​

2. Amazing Klef​​​​

3. Emeka Amafor

4. Thompson Ekong

5. Chika Onuu

EDUCATION

1. Adeola (Della) Abayomi

2. John Onuigbo

3. Chioma Ukpabi

4. Abigael Anaza-Mark

5. Afeez iyiola

JOURNALISM

1. Blessings Mosugu (News Central Television)

2. Muhammad Ibrahim (Halal Reporters)​

3. Yousra Elbagir

4. Madina Dahiru Maishanu

5. Emmanuel Onwuka

CONTENT CREATION

1. Mariam Apaokagi (Taooma)

2. Dezny (Destiny Ogie Osarewinda)

3. Nasboi (Lawal Nasiru Bolaji)

4. Shankscomics

5. Steven​Ndukwu

6. Folagade Banks (Mama Deola)

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

1. Victor Ugo (MANI)

2. Kieva Chris-Amusan (Fertitude)

3. Kemi Olakunle (HealthVest (formerly Health4Moni)

4. Imodoye Abioro: (CEO of Healthbotics)

5. Lola Aderemi (Co-Founder of Pharmarun)

COMMUNITY ACTION

1. Fatima Mohammed Habib

2. Aderinsola Akinwumi

3. Akinyemi Oluwaseun Omotayo (Asherkine)​

4. Hammed Kayode Alabi​​

5. Grace Oyemade

ARTS

1. Uzo Njoku

2. Ahmed Alsagheer

3. Haneefah Adam

4. Samson Bakare

5. Ayobola Kekere-Ekun

LITERATURE

1. Adedayo Agarau

2. Hauwa Shaffii Nuhu

3. Troy Onyango (Kenya)

4. Chioma Rosemary

5. Chukwuebuka Ibeh

ACTIVISM AND ADVOCACY

1. Claire Benson Idoko​(Nedeevah Aid Foundation)

2. Damilola Osuolale​(KIDNEY HEALTH EMPOWERMENT FOUNDATION)

3. Solomon Ayodele​(Boys Quarters Africa)

4. Aisha Hamman​(Lift Africa Foundation)

5. Ufuoma Nnamdi Udeh

FASHION

1. Richmond Barnes (Will and Barnes Group)

2. Elyon Adede (Elexiay)

3. Dongio Casil (Djec fashion) (Cameroon)

4. Makililo Nelson (Maklinscout)

5. Mohammed Abbas Ossu (Abbaswoman)

LAW

1. Markanthony Ezeoha

2. Annie Oti

3. Mina Obeten

4. Bernice Asein

5. Ogenetega Adedipe

FILM

1. Femi Dapson

2. Oluwadamilola Apampa (Dammy Twitch)

3. Ella Chikezie

4. Adedapo Adedeji (DapoKing)

5. Niyi Fagbemi.

PROFESSIONAL SERVICE

1. Tomiwa Aghedo

2. David Onilude ​

3. Muyiwa Babarinde

4. Bode Roberts

5. Oreoluwa Agunbiade

ENTREPRENEURSHIP

1. Dr. Bukola Jaiyeola

2. RJ Musah

3. Fatima Babakura

4. Ogechukwu Obah

5. Tomike Adeoye

TECHNOLOGY

1. Kieva Chris-Amusan (Fertitude)

2. Oluwatobi Oseni (Payshiga Technologies)

3. Christiana Onoja (Founder Shecode.ai)

4. Toluwanimi Adegbite (Founder Cirvee)

5. Kelvin Umechukwu (Bumpa)

PERFORMING ARTS

1. SHEILAH GASHUMBA (GASHUMBA, DJ) (Uganda)

2. Babatunde Kasumu (Babs Cardini, Magician)

3. Daniella Peters (Spoken Word Artist)

4. Big Bimi

5. Iweh Pascal Odinaka (Poco Lee)

INTRAPRENEURSHIP

1. Samuel Frank (Sahara Impact Ventures)

2. Abiodun Ayobami (Finxpire Digital Network Ltd)

3. Hakeem Akiode (Youverify)

4. Elizabeth Abati (Google)

5. Solomon Ayodele (Wema Bank)

ON AIR PERSONALITY

1. Adaeze Aduaka

2. Jay on air

3. Azeezah Hashim (Kenya)

4. Daniel Adaaja

5. Riyah Abdul (Ghana)

AGRICULTURE

1. Basirat Abdullahi,( Founder, Happy Birds)

2. Ajoke Amusat (The grocery lady)

3. Baliqees Salaudeen (Green Republic Limited)

4. Adetiloye Aiyeola (Produce Export Development Alliance)

5. Owoyemi Olasunkanmi

GOVERNANCE

1. Otobong Obo

2. Nafisat Buge

3. Muhammed Kadade Sulieman

4. Daniel OTABOR

5. Abdulhaleem Ringim

MUSIC

1. Okeowo Oladotun Alani, DOTTi

2. Ayo Maff

3. Folarin Odunlami (FOLA)

4. Oluwafisayo Isa (Darkoo)

5. Nasboi

SPORT

1. Chijioke Mbaoma (Enyimba)

2. Sodiq Ismail (Remo Stars)

3. Ola Aina (Nott’m Forest)

4. Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC)

5. Rasheedat Ajibade

ACTING

1. Gbubemi Ejeye

2. Teniola Aladese

3. Debo Adedayo (Mrmacaroni)

4. Mike Afolarin

5. Tomi Ojo

SERVICE TO YOUNG PEOPLE (Honorary)

1. Ali Baba

YOUNG PERSON OF THE YEAR

1. Fola David

2. Tolulope Makinwa

3. Alma Asinobi

4. Kemi Olakunle (Health Vest)

5. Ayelabola Ololade

6. Hammed Kayode Alabi

7. Olaolu Akeredolu-Ale (Olaolu Slawn)

The awards will be judged by a distinguished panel of leaders and visionaries who have left indelible marks on their fields, ensuring a rigorous and transparent selection process that reflects the excellence of the nominees. TFAA 19th edition promises to be a celebration of innovation, courage, and legacy; a reminder that the future is here, now, and African.

