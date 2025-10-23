The Editor-in-Chief and Chief Operating Officer of PREMIUM TIMES, Musikilu Mojeed, will join global media leaders to discuss the future of investigative collaboration at the 2025 International Press Institute (IPI) World Congress and Media Innovation Festival in Vienna, Austria.

The event, scheduled for 23 to 25 October, marks the IPI’s 75th anniversary under the theme “Defending the Future of Free Media.”

The congress will bring together leading journalists, editors, and media innovators from across the world to discuss the challenges confronting journalism and explore ways to “safeguard free media for future generations.”

Mr Mojeed’s session, titled “The Future of Investigative Collaboration,” will be held on 25 October.

According to the organisers, the panel will examine how investigative partnerships can adapt in the face of declining media trust, funding constraints, artificial intelligence disruptions, and threats to press freedom.

The session will be moderated by Leila Bičakčić, Executive Director of the Centre for Investigative Reporting in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Other speakers include Axel Gordh Humlesjö of Swedish Television (SVT), Frederik Obermaier, founder of Munich-based Paper Trail Media, and Scilla Alecci, partnership coordinator at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

About Musikilu Mojeed

Musikilu Mojeed is the Editor-in-Chief and Chief Operating Officer of Nigeria’s PREMIUM TIMES, and co-founder of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID). An award-winning investigative journalist and ICIJ member, he shared the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for the Panama Papers.

A Knight Fellow at Stanford (2012) and Ford Foundation Fellow at CUNY (2009), he has served as a judge for global journalism awards, including UNESCO’s World Press Freedom Awards and the Fetisov Journalism Awards.

He also sits on the board of Africa Check and serves as a trustee of the Global Media Campaign to End FGM.

Mr Mojeed chairs the Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute.