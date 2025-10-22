The Enugu State Government, on Tuesday, demolished a building allegedly used by kidnappers as their hideout and detention of victims.

The demolition, which is in line with the laws of Enugu State, came in the aftermath of the rescue of a kidnapped victim by security operatives in a bungalow at Umueze Awkunanaw community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

The building was allegedly used by the prime suspect, identified as Igwenagu Ogbodo, and his gang for holding their victims captive.

Mr Ogbodo and some of his gang members, however, escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds when security agencies stormed the property.

Speaking to reporters during the demolition, the council Chairperson, John Ogbodo, commended Governor Peter Mbah for consistently demonstrating the political will in the war against insecurity.

He said, “The prime suspect and his gang kidnapped the person and brought him here. He was rescued, and his vehicle was recovered. Some arms and ammunition were equally recovered.

“I thank Governor Mbah for his political will and demonstration of capacity, in line with what he told Enugu residents that any house that harbours criminals or is used to aid criminality will be demolished.

“That is exactly what is happening here today (Tuesday), and it is in line with the laws of the state.

“This is not the first house to be demolished in Enugu by this administration, in connection with kidnapping, nor is it the second nor the third.

“But this is the first one to be demolished in Nkanu West, and I know this is going to serve as a deterrent to other criminals,” Mr Ogbodo said.

He called on communities to be mindful of the people living amongst them and to report any suspicious person to security agencies.

“Again, I want to use this opportunity to advise anyone who has a property in the state to be mindful of their tenants and the activities going on in their property.

“This is because any house used to harbour criminality, like kidnapping, stands to be demolished,” he said.

He said that the demolition would show other criminals in the state that there is no hiding place for them, given the level of technology and manpower deployed by the governor to fight insecurity and criminality in the state.

Enugu, like many other states in Nigeria, is grappling with the increasing rate of kidnapping.

In August, the police in the South-eastern state said they arrested two suspects for the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old boy in Udi Local Government Area of the state.

(NAN)