Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming the state’s agricultural sector through a proposed partnership with PropCom+, a programme funded by the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and its implementing partner, the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF). The governor gave the assurance while receiving delegations from PropCom+ and NADF during a high-level engagement held recently at the Government House, Katsina.

A statement by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, spokesperson of the Governor of Katsina State, Tuesday said that the visiting teams were led to Governor Radda by his Special Adviser on Banking and Finance, Bilkisu Sulaiman Ibrahim. Governor Radda appreciated the collaboration, describing it as a significant milestone in unlocking sustainable agricultural finance for smallholder farmers, cooperatives, and agribusinesses across Katsina State.

“Our goal is to build a system where finance becomes a bridge — not a barrier — for farmers and agripreneurs,” Mr Radda stated, adding that “With credible partners like PropCom+ and NADF, Katsina is setting the pace for agricultural sustainability, innovation, and inclusive growth.” He emphasised that agriculture remains the backbone of Katsina’s economy and the foundation of his administration’s economic transformation agenda.

The Governor noted that access to finance is one of the most critical enablers for empowering farmers to increase productivity, adopt modern technology, and expand their businesses. He also assured that his government is committed to establishing transparent and accountable financing models that will outlive political tenures and deliver lasting benefits to rural communities. He stressed that every agricultural policy under his leadership is designed to ensure that resources reach genuine farmers and producers, not intermediaries.

He further reaffirmed his determination to deepen partnerships with local and international organizations to build a resilient, technology-driven agricultural economy that guarantees food security and long-term prosperity for Katsina State. The session, which also had in attendance the PropCom+ Country Director Dr Adiye Ode featured the unveiling of a Sub-National Agricultural De-risking Mechanism for Katsina State — an innovative framework designed to reduce investment risks in agriculture.

This model is expected to attract banks, private investors, and development partners to invest in key value chains such as grains, livestock, cotton, and horticulture. The mechanism will promote increased lending to farmers, strengthen food security, and support agro-industrial development in alignment with the Katsina Sustainable Development Plan (SDP) under Governor Radda’s leadership.

Speaking during the engagement, Mrs Bilkisu Sulaiman Ibrahim, who facilitated the meeting, commended the partnership, describing it as a reflection of Governor Radda’s forward-looking economic vision. She noted that the collaboration underscores the Governor’s resolve to diversify Katsina’s economy dependency through structured agricultural financing and risk-sharing frameworks.

“Governor Radda’s leadership continues to open new frontiers for Katsina’s farmers and entrepreneurs. His focus on partnerships and accountability has attracted credible investors and development partners to the state,” she said. Mrs Bilkisu Ibrahim further explained that the initiative will strengthen the institutional capacity of cooperatives and financial intermediaries, ensuring that credit facilities reach genuine farmers and value chain actors who can drive productivity and create jobs at the grassroots.

Since assuming office, Governor Radda has made agriculture a central pillar of his economic revival agenda. Through initiatives such as the Katsina Sustainable Platform for Agriculture (KASPA), his administration has rolled out several strategic programmes aimed at improving farmers’ access to finance, modern technology, and viable markets across the state. Similarly, projects like the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Programme (L-PRES) and the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) further demonstrate the administration’s consistent drive to strengthen agricultural value chains and uplift rural communities.

The proposed partnership with PropCom+ and NADF aligns perfectly with this broader vision to institutionalize agricultural finance and ensure that no farmer is left behind. It also complements the state’s ongoing reforms in land administration, irrigation development, and youth agripreneurship — all geared toward making agriculture more attractive, profitable, and sustainable.

By working closely with PropCom+ and NADF, Katsina State is positioning itself as a leading hub for agricultural innovation and green investment in Northern Nigeria. This collaboration reinforces the Radda administration’s conviction that sustainable development thrives through partnership, transparency, and a shared commitment to improving the lives of citizens.