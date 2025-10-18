Three award-winning siblings, Emem Isong, Anietie Isong, and Uduak Isong, have released a new star-studded film, Radio Sunrise, that highlights what it means to be a journalist in Nigeria.

The film was adapted from the award-winning novel Radio Sunrise by Anietie Isong. It features some of the biggest names in the Nigerian entertainment industry, including Bimbo Ademoye, Maurice Sam, Akin Lewis, Uche Montana, Pere Egbi, Tomi Ojo,and Adebowale “Debo” Adedayo (Mr. Macaroni).

The film was produced by Emem and directed by Uduak while Anietie was an executive producer of the movie. It is streaming exclusively on Uduak Isong TV: RADIO SUNRISE – New Nigerian star studded movie . Latest 2025 African Cinema.

Originally published in the UK in 2017, the novel, Radio Sunrise, won the 2018 McKitterick Prize. The book explores the commodification of journalism, and the socio-political realities of the Niger Delta region in the country. The BBC described the novel as ‘a hilarious, yet sobering take on the foibles of Nigerian life.’

Emem and Uduak have won many awards for their films. Emem has done so much for other women through film, including helping to launch the careers of some of Nollywood A-listers like Stephanie Okereke, Stella Damasus and Dakore Egbuson-Akande.

Emem recently earned her PhD in film studies, from the University of the Creative Arts. Uduak holds a Masters in New Media from the University of Leicester and a Masters in Film Studies from the University of Kent. Anietie holds a Masters in Communication from the University of Leicester and a PhD in New Media, from De Montfort University, Leicester.