In recognition of the commitment of the Gateway State to sports development, the National Institute for Sports (NIS) has declared that it is set to establish its South-west zonal office in Ogun State. Director General of the NIS, Philip Shaibu, restated this when he and his team visited Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, in his office in Abeokuta for a productive discussion.

Earlier, in a letter dated 10 October, 2025, the NIS Director General had informed Governor Abiodun of the institute’s decision, saying it is implementing critical reforms in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, including digitisation of training systems, expansion of coaching certification programs, and the introduction of sports science laboratories, among others. Receiving Shaibu and his team in Abeokuta, Governor Abiodun expressed delight with the NIS’ decision, saying it aligns with his vision to promote sports at the grassroots.

In a subsequent post on his X handle, Governor Abiodun said the NIS’ decision to site its zonal office in Abeokuta underscores Ogun State’s strategic importance and its growing reputation as a hub for sports development and youth empowerment in the region. He added: “We assure the NIS leadership of our government’s full cooperation and support toward the successful take-off of this zonal office, which will serve the entire South-West geo-political zone.

“This initiative aligns with our vision to promote grassroots sports, talent development, and youth engagement. “We look forward to a strong and enduring partnership with the National Institute for Sports as we continue to make Ogun State a true Gateway to sporting excellence and opportunities.”