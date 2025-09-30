Academic activities have been paralysed in Kaduna State-owned tertiary institutions by an indefinite strike declared by the Joint Union of Tertiary Institutions Kaduna State (JUTIKS).

The industrial action, which began on Tuesday, affects Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, and the Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya.

According to a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, on Tuesday, the union accused the state government of reneging on agreements reached in August 2025 regarding the implementation of a unified salary structure and retirement age for academic and non-academic staff.

JUTIKS leadership said repeated ultimatums, warning strikes, and reminders to the government were ignored, forcing workers to withdraw their services.

“The strike, according to the union, will continue indefinitely until the government fully implements the CONPCASS/CONTEDISS salary structure and enforces a 65-year retirement age for all staff, in line with regulatory guidelines. Students and staff have expressed frustration, warning that prolonged inaction could further disrupt the already fragile academic calendar.”

Read full statement of the union

NOTICE OF INDEFINITE STRIKE ACTION

Dear Esteem members of JUTIKS

The Joint Congress recalls that a position paper with a twenty-one (21) day ultimatum dated 30 October 2024 was submitted to the Kaduna State Government, drawing attention to two core demands:

(1) full implementation of the CONPCASS/CONTEDISS salary structure, unchanged for over fourteen (14) years; and (2) enforcement of a 65-year retirement age for all staff in line with requlatory quidelines.

The Governor met with union and management leaders on 17 December 2024 and pledged to address these demands within the first quarter of 2025.

Despite subsequent actions including ultimatum letters dated 29 May 2025 and 4 June 2025 from Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria and Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya (leading to warning strikes from 16-22 June 2025 and 19-23 June 2025), and a notice served on 12 August 2025 that resulted in an agreement signed on 18 August 2025 (with September 2025 as the implementation timeline) and a reminder letter of 4 September 2025 the State has failed to implement CONPCASS/CONTEDISS, as evidenced by the September 2025 salaries.

Accordingly, the leadership of JUTIKS hereby declares an indefinite strike action effective Tuesday, 30 September 2025. All members are directed to ensure total compliance with this directive.

In solidarity,

Comrade Usman Shehu Suleiman

Chairman, JUTIKS

Voices from campus

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, some students queried the state government for not honoring their agreement with the Union.

Rufai Tijjani, a student, told our reporter that although he wouldn’t want to vacate academics at the moment, he also wants the government to do the needful .

” The government should save our future, they should please respond to the Union.

Hafsat Gambo said: “I was supposed to start my exams next week, but everything has been put on hold. It’s really discouraging because this strike will delay us again, and some of us are already tired of staying too long in school,” said Hafsat Gambo, is a final-year student at the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic.

A lecturer at Polytechnic, who asked not to be named, said: “We are not happy about abandoning our students, but the government has pushed us into this situation. For over 14 years, our salary structure has not been implemented.

Government Response

Efforts to reach the Kaduna State commissioner of Education for comments on the latest strike action were unsuccessful and also officials are yet to issue a formal response to the union’s declaration.