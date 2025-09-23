A safety and peace expert in Nigeria, Kufre Essien, has enumerated some personal actions Nigerians could commit to daily to build and sustain peaceful communities across the country.

Mr Essien, the vice chairperson of the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators Nigeria, Uyo branch, spoke on Saturday, 20 September, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, as part of the events marking this year’s International Day of Peace.

He said Nigerians must commit to the daily practice of nonviolence and strive to resolve every conflict through dialogue instead of aggression.

The International Day of Peace, celebrated on 21 September, was established by the United Nations General Assembly. This year’s theme is “Act now for a peaceful world.”

“If we all commit to practising non-violence daily, our society will become very peaceful and everyone will be better off,” Mr Essien said.

He said Nigerians should spread kindness, promote digital peace, and educate themselves and others on peace-building.

“Small acts like helping neighbours or supporting someone in need build harmony. Avoid sharing misinformation; use social media to spread positivity. Learn about human rights, conflict resolution, and peace-building,” he said.

In addition, Mr Essien said that to build peaceful communities, Nigerians must be involved in community engagement, such as providing support for groups working on education, equality, and environmental protection, organising or attending local events like workshops, dialogues, cultural programmes, and peace rallies, and celebrating diversity by respecting and embracing cultural, religious, and linguistic differences.

He encouraged Nigerians to report online and offline bullying and join campaigns promoting non-violence, tolerance, and human rights.

To mark the event, a tree was planted at Saint Brian College, Dominic Utuk Avenue, Uyo.

‘As we reflect, we see also our challenges’

The next day, Sunday, 21 September, the Uyo branch of the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators organised a dinner and an award night to cap the celebration.

Rosalyn Essien, the branch chairperson, recounted how the 10-year-old branch, which started with over 50 charter members, now has over 500 active professionals.

“As we mark 10 years of mediation excellence, let us pause to celebrate our strides. From mediating high-stakes commercial disputes in the oil and gas sector to facilitating reconciliations in inter-communal clashes, our branch has been steadfast guardian of peace,” she said.

“In the spirit of the International Day of Peace, we reaffirm that mediation is the antidote to violence, a means of transforming enemies to friends, and grievances into growth opportunities.

“As we reflect, we see also our challenges, which include resource constraints and the national scars of national unrest. However, with resilience and collaboration, we remain strong.”

In his keynote address at the event, the Commissioner for Education in Akwa Ibom, Ubong Umoh, acknowledged the institute’s “mediation services to strengthen peace and justice in Akwa Ibom State.”

He said the Akwa Ibom State Government “will continuously seek private and corporate institutions’ initiatives to entrench, strengthen and sustain peace and justice in Akwa Ibom State.”

Enefiok Essien, a fellow of the institute and a former vice-chancellor of the University of Uyo, and Ini Ememobong, a former commissioner for special duties and Ibom Deep Seaport, were among the dignitaries at the event.