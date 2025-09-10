The Children, Sexual and Gender-based Violence Offences Court in Awka, Anambra State, has ordered the remand of a 35-year-old civil servant, Joseph Chigbo, in a correctional centre for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, U.E. Onochie, ordered the remand of Mr Chigbo after his arraignment on a one-count charge of defilement.

She adjourned the case until 8 December for the hearing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Chinyere Okechukwu, a police inspector, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on 13 July at Ezinifite in Aguata Local Government of Anambra State.

Ms Okeckukwu told the court that the case was reported on 13 July by the father of the five-year-old girl.

“He stated that he was in his backyard washing breadfruit on the said date when he heard his friend, the defendant, talking with his daughter.

“After a while, he realised he could no longer hear their voices. Concerned, he went to check and discovered that the door to his room was open.

“He said he went in and saw his friend naked and holding his penis while his daughter was lying naked on the bed.

“After medical examination at the General Hospital Ekwulobia, a medical practitioner confirmed that the girl had been defiled,” she said.

She said the offences contravened Sections 130(2) (a) (b) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2022.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

(NAN)