The federal government has said Nigeria is on course to decriminalise attempted suicide by December 2025, in a move designed to replace punitive laws with a health-centred approach.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, disclosed this on Wednesday at a press briefing in Abuja to mark the 2025 World Suicide Prevention Day, themed “Changing the narrative on suicide, creating hope through action.”

World Suicide Prevention Day was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) in partnership with WHO.

Observed annually on 10 September, it seeks to unite communities, governments and organisations under the shared belief that suicide is preventable.

The triennial theme for 2024–2026 is “Changing the Narrative on Suicide.”

The campaign urges societies to challenge myths, break stigma and create safe spaces for compassion and dialogue. It also calls on governments to make suicide prevention and mental health care a priority in public policy.

From punishment to care

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Nigeria records an estimated 15,000 suicide deaths annually.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that over 720,000 people globally die by suicide every year, ranking it as the third leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 29. Nearly three-quarters of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries.

Lifeline International, drawing on WHO data, further highlights that for each suicide, at least 20 others attempt to take their own lives.

Applied to Nigeria, this translates to more than 300,000 people experiencing suicidal distress each year, many of whom remain without safe or supportive avenues to seek help.

The country’s sections 327 and 231 of the Criminal and Penal Codes make attempted suicide a criminal offence.

To change course, the government in October 2024 inaugurated a National

Taskforce on the Decriminalisation of Attempted Suicide, chaired by legal scholar, Cheluchi Onyemelukwe.

The taskforce was mandated to guide the country’s transition to a more compassionate, public health-oriented response.

Mr Pate, represented at the event by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Daju Kachollom, said significant progress had been recorded since the taskforce began work.

“A government white paper has been finalised to guide national policy, while a draft amendment to the National Mental Health Act 2021, now the National Mental Health Amendment Bill 2025, proposes the repeal of punitive provisions in the Criminal and Penal Codes,” he said.

The draft bill also seeks to bar the prosecution of suicide survivors and provide for care and psychosocial support.

Next steps

According to Mr Pate, the draft bill has been adopted as the official position of the ministry and is undergoing statutory review with the Attorney-General of the Federation.

He added that the next stage will be presenting a memo to the Federal Executive Council for transmission of an Executive Bill to the National Assembly.

“The evidence is clear; increasing public awareness, early identification of warning signs, access to quality mental health care, and community support can reduce suicide rates. This reform is both urgent and necessary,” he said.

A growing concern

Daju Kachollom, in her opening remarks delivered on her behalf by the Director of Port Health Services, Nse Akpan, admitted that suicide cases are under-reported in Nigeria but remain a growing concern.

Ms Kachollom noted that criminalising suicide attempts does not save lives. Rather, it worsens stigma and discourages people from reaching out for help.

She stressed the ministry’s determination to pursue a more humane response to mental health emergencies.

The National Coordinator of the National Mental Health Programme, Tunde Ojo, also reaffirmed the government’s commitment, noting that those struggling with suicidal thoughts require compassion, not punishment.

Support from partners

In a goodwill message, the Vice President of Integration and Nigeria Country Director at the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), Olufunke Fasawe, noted that Nigeria is among top countries with high suicide cases.

Represented by Chizoba Fashanu, Director of Infectious Diseases, Essential Medicines, Mental Health and Commodities Access at CHAI, she said the initiative has worked with the government for nearly two decades and, in the last two years, has supported innovative mental health programmes focusing on depression, anxiety, and suicide management.