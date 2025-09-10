Hazel “Whitemoney” Onou, winner of BBNaija Season 6, has apologised to Nigerian nightlife promoter Pascal “Cubana Chief Priest” Okechukwu for participating in a TikTok live session hosted by his alleged baby mama, Hellen Mutimu.

The recorded video of the live session went viral on Monday. In the video, Whitemoney and Ms Mutimu participated in a challenge.

During the session, they touched on the ongoing DNA controversy between Cubana Chief Priest and Ms Mutimu.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Cubana Chief Priest and Ms Mutimu have been embroiled in a paternity dispute since 2023. Of the

In August, this newspaper reported that Cubana Chief Priest challenged Ms Mutimu, a hairdresser, to bring the boy in question to Nigeria if he was indeed the father.

Ms Mutimu, who said she would not yield to the businessman’s demand, remarked during the live session that if Whitemoney defeated her in the game, Cubana Chief Priest would not.

She further claimed that Cubana Chief Priest was avoiding a DNA test on his alleged son because he was “scared” of her.

The video quickly circulated online, sparking heated reactions from netizens, many of whom accused Whitemoney of conspiring with Ms Mutimu.

Apology

However, in response to the controversy, the 33-year-old clarified in a video posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday that he joined the TikTok challenge at random and only realised afterwards that his opponent was Ms Mutimu.

He stressed that he had no intention of ridiculing Cubana Chief Priest and explained that once he discovered the identity of his challenger, he could not withdraw from the game.

Whitemoney said: “There’s a video making around the internet now and people are having different opinions. But first of all, I want to apologise to my brother, Chief Priest.

I’m very sorry. If that video has stirred up something or is coming to you in a bad way, it was not my intent at all. So, first of all, I didn’t know that it was Helen when I accepted that match. It took me a while before I could dawn on me that this was Helen.

“But then when we started playing the match, and she started ranting on the live, I couldn’t cut the live, I couldn’t just cut it off. I was just laughing.

Then I told my people, let us beat her on behalf of Pascal. That was what I said, and we actually beat her. We won.

I don’t even know if she did a whole song about it. And then I listened to her, and then the next thing I said was that she’s not going to take the last victory lap. I had to play Somadina for her. I played Somadina, and I was dancing to it. So, she was like, Oh, she hates the team.”

Defence

Moreover, Whitemoney issued another apology to Cubana Chief Priest for sharing the recording of the TikTok challenge.

He explained that he posted the video both to defend himself and Cubana Chief Priest, as well as to promote Somadina, the latter’s latest song.

“While she was trying to rant, I was playing the song. (Somadina). So, I didn’t post the video to humiliate my own brother. I would never do that, because CP is one of the people who made me who I am today. I know how much he invested in my campaign, and I’m eternally grateful.

So, I would never do such a thing. So, for that reason, big brother, I am truly sorry. Those of you blowing this out of context, watch the video very, very well.

“I’ve taken it (the video) down on my platform, but I believe the blogs have been posted. Watch it. It was in support of the Chief Priest, not Helen, because she had already promoted herself. She posts videos every day. So, I’m not even trying to make her famous or anything.

Everybody already knows who she is. Just for me, at that moment on TikTok, I did not know that this was Helen. Immediately. It didn’t dawn on me, because I didn’t expect to see her there. It didn’t dawn on me. It was later on. I’m like, wow.”