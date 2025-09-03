Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said everyone has the constitutional right to self-defence in the face of an attack.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Mr Malami’s convoy was attacked on Monday while returning from a condolence visit in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital.

Mr Malami, in a trending video on Tuesday, said Governor Nasir Idris has declared political activities open in the state from 29 May, indicating that the opposition took the cue from the governor.

His remarks followed insinuation by the police that the former chief law officer of the country had breached the laws on electioneering.

“In Islam, self-defence is a right, we have the right to protect ourselves if we’re being attacked. The truth of the matter is this: Regarding politics, we will not retreat, and we will not surrender,” Mr Malami said.

The police said they are investigating the reported attack on the convoy of Mr Malami.

After an emergency security meeting with security chiefs, the Commissioner of Police, Bello Sani, said no arrest had been made in connection with the attack.

“We have commenced an investigation into the attack, and no arrest has been made yet. The governor convened this meeting to review security developments,” Mr Sani said.

He added that the incidents occurred around the GRA area in the state capital involving political party members linked to breaches of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) campaign regulations.

The commissioner stated that leaders of political parties would be summoned and cautioned against further violations of electoral guidelines.

Mr Malami served as the AGF during the administration of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, between 2015 and 2023.

He resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) on 2 July and has joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).