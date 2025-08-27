Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has promised that Abia will partner with the Nigerian Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in a project designed to showcase made-in-Aba products.

Mr Otti made the promise when a delegation from NIPSS, led by the Board Chairperson, Ken Nnamani, and the Director-General, Ayo Omotayo, visited him at Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia.

Mr Otti said that providing an enabling environment is key to incentivising investors. He also said the country would not be able to build a trillion-dollar economy with only trade.

He said that a huge economic development, such as building a trillion-dollar economy, could only happen with manufacturing and increased productivity.

The governor, therefore, assured the delegation of Abia’s support in the project.

“We have a duty to rescue this nation. We don’t have any excuse not to transform the country in our time,” Mr Otti said.

Earlier, Mr Nnamani commended Mr Otti for his commitment to rebuilding Abia.

He said the people of the South-east were proud of his developmental strides, which were “sounding like a bell louder abroad”.

He said the team came to present to him a proposal for a national development project, which he might find suitable to host in Abia.

Also, Mr Omotayo, a professor, said the president had directed NIPSS to design projects that would unlock the potential of different zones of the country.

He said the South-east is the hub of talented manufacturers, hence the choice of Abia for the project.

He also said the project would not only improve the marketability of made-in-Aba products but also increase productivity in the manufacturing sector in Abia.

Mr Omotayo said the institute was proposing to establish an international trade exhibition – “Ariaria Fest” – which would be held twice annually and comparable only to China’s Canton Fair.

He said the project components included building a modern exhibition hall, road networks, parks, technology transfers, and digital payment platforms, among others.

He said the project would announce Abia to the world with other accruing benefits for the state and the country.

