Katsina state Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has returned to Nigeria after his routine medical check-up abroad. He arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 1:00 am on Tuesday and immediately proceeded to Katsina House, Abuja where he chaired a closed-door security meeting with all three senators representing Katsina State and all members of the House of Representatives from the state.

The high-level meeting focused on the current security challenges facing Katsina State and the collective efforts required to address them. In attendance were the all three Katsina senators and all Katsina members of the House of Representatives.

Later in the day, Governor Radda, warmly received members of Katsina State House of Assembly led by Speaker, Rt Hon Nasir Yahaya Daura during their special solidarity visit. The legislative delegation extended heartfelt condolences over the tragic Mantau incident.

The visitors all reaffirmed their support for the governor’s leadership as he continues steering the ship of state toward progress and prosperity for all Katsina citizens.

