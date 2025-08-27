The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it has helped members of the Nigerian public recover 114 stolen vehicles in less than two years.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, who disclosed this in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, said 76 vehicles were recovered at the point of registration last year, while 38 others have been recovered so far this year.

He said the organisation achieved the feat using its vehicle registration data and in collaboration with the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

Mr Mohammed said the corps cannot recover vehicles that have been dismantled.

“The vehicles were recovered at the point of registration ” he stated.

How they were recovered

Mr Mohammed explained that the police conduct a ‘handshake’ with their motor registry data whenever a vehicle is reported stolen.

He said that when a vehicle is stolen, the police report it to the FRSC. Using the vehicle identification number (VIN), the corps alerts all its formations to take note should anyone come to conduct a fresh registration of the vehicle.

Once that happens, the police are contacted to apprehend the person and the vehicles recovered.

The corps marshal said the only ones they are still unable to recover are the ones that are dismantled and sold in parts after they’re stolen.

“You know there are those that they’ll go and dismantle and sell parts. Those ones we cannot recover,” he said.

Partnership with the FBI

Mr Mohammed also stated that the FRSC now has a new partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US, where details of vehicles reported stolen there are sent down to the corps in case they are shipped to Nigeria.

“So we’re doing a kind of interface with them so that all those vehicles that are brought here, stolen from there, by the time they come for registration, we’ll be able to get those numbers of stolen vehicles and be able not to register, and then inform them to also take action and to also come with us,” he said.