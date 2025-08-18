The federal government, through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), has reaffirmed Galaxy Backbone (GBN) as its official Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider.

This is contained in a statement issued by its Head, Corporate Communications, Chidi Okpala, on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Okpala said that the commitment was to leverage the substantial investment in the National Information Communications Technology Infrastructure Backbone (NICTIB) for the benefit of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“This directive, in line with Nigeria’s first policy, endorses the use of GBB as the designated provider of ICT infrastructure for MDAs, covering IP-network services, data centre hosting, and related infrastructure solutions.

“GBB was established by the government with the core responsibility of ensuring data sovereignty through a centralised e-government platform that offers secure connectivity and related ICT services,” he said.

He said that over the years, the organisation had consistently invested in upgrading its capacity, achieving multiple international certifications and recertifications that positioned it as a provider of world-class, secure and reliable technology services.

According to him, with this renewed endorsement, GBB is also officially positioned as the government data exchange platform and the interoperability layer for the nation’s Digital Public Infrastructure implementation.

“It will reinforce its role in coordinating, managing, and integrating all federal digital infrastructure and services, ensuring they comply with Nigeria’s data sovereignty goals and work harmoniously as part of the nation’s digital public Infrastructure.

“While this directive ensures compliance with the policy, GBB emphasises that its mission is to deliver excellence through building trust and collaboration with MDAs,” he said.

He encouraged government institutions currently hosting data abroad to migrate to GBB’s platforms, with assurance of improved service delivery, enhanced security, and alignment with global best practices.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of GBB, Ibrahim Adeyanju, was quoted as saying that GBB was repositioned to enhance its quality, reliability, and innovation.

“Our pledge is to listen, collaborate, and provide tailored digital infrastructure solutions that meet the unique needs of each agency, while ensuring Nigeria’s data remains safe within our borders.

“GBB’s commitment is rooted in service excellence, security, and innovation; principles backed by its ISO certifications and global standard operating frameworks.

“This renewed collaboration between GBB and MDAs is expected to accelerate Nigeria’s digital transformation and contribute directly to national economic growth,” he said.

(NAN)