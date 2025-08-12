A Nigerian billionaire industrialist, Samuel Adedoyin, has shared glowing remarks about Making It Big, the forthcoming memoir of his longtime younger associate, Femi Otedola.

Mr Adedoyin, founder and chairman of the Doyin Group of Companies, said he has known Mr Otedola since childhood and considers the memoir “an accurate guide to establishing a successful business and life in general.”

“In this book (Making It Big), he passed on his experience in attaining success in business and building wealth,” Mr Adedoyin, 89, wrote in his advance praise for the work.

“The book confirms Femi’s resilience. Like the eagle, Femi braced through the storms of life and remained focused, committed, and hardworking, despite going through difficult and trying times.”

Mr Otedola, a Nigerian billionaire businessman, is chairman of Geregu Power Plc and former owner of Forte Oil Plc. Over the decades, he has built interests across the energy, shipping, real estate and finance sectors, emerging as one of Africa’s most prominent entrepreneurs.

Mr Adedoyin, himself one of Nigeria’s most enduring business figures, founded the Doyin Group more than 40 years ago, with interests spanning manufacturing, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and real estate.

Making It Big, due for release later this month, chronicles Mr Otedola’s journey through successes, setbacks, and recoveries in business.

The memoir has attracted advance praise from notable global and Nigerian figures, including former finance minister Arunma Oteh, former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria John Campbell, and billionaire investor Tony Elumelu.