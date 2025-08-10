The Lagos State Government has ordered a full inspection of all vehicles operated by licensed e-hailing platforms in the state, citing safety risks, poor service delivery, and regulatory lapses.

In a statement on Sunday titled ‘LASG to Roll Out Inspection Schedule for E-Hailing Operators’, Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the exercise aims to improve safety, service quality, and compliance across the sector.

He noted that the ministry had observed “the deplorable condition of some vehicles” under licensed platforms, necessitating a comprehensive audit.

“Any vehicle found unsuitable will not be allowed to operate on Lagos roads,” he warned.

Mr Osiyemi also raised concerns over inadequate databases among some operators, which he said hindered the tracking of crimes committed through their services.

Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Olawale Musa, stressed that the use of vehicles not registered with the state “will no longer be tolerated,” warning that such practices “pose significant security risks.”

He added that all drivers must be certified by the Lagos State Drivers’ Institute and urged residents to avoid offline bookings for safety and accountability.

The directives were issued at a meeting in Alausa, Ikeja, attended by representatives from Uber, Bolt, Lagride, Laurie, Vas Acquico, InDrive, Folti Tech, and EDryv, who briefed the government on safety upgrades such as panic buttons and enhanced driver verification systems.

Mounting pressure on e-hailing firms

The inspection order follows growing calls for stricter regulation of ride-hailing operations in Lagos.

In July, the Lagos State House of Assembly held a public hearing prompted by a petition from the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON), supported by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

NLC Lagos chairperson, Agnes Sessi, accused global platforms like Uber, Bolt, and InDrive of “corporate negligence” and unfair labour practices, saying, “They make billions in this country but treat the people working for them like modern-day slaves.”

She urged lawmakers to enact a legal framework to protect both drivers and passengers.

AUATON’s Public Relations Officer, Steven Iwindoye, criticised the companies for ignoring the union’s petition and failing to address key demands, including a real-time emergency response system, compulsory identity checks for riders, and fair pricing structures that reflect inflation and fuel costs.

The union also alleged arbitrary fare cuts, sudden driver deactivations, and the absence of health or accident insurance for drivers.

Companies’ response

Efforts to get comments from Uber and Bolt were unsuccessful as neither firm responded to email enquiries.

Bolt, however, recently announced that its €100 million, three-year safety investment has led to a 42 per cent drop in untracked rides and a near-tripling in Trusted Contacts usage.

“At Bolt, safety is not just a feature; it’s fundamental,” said Bolt Nigeria General Manager, Osi Oguah. “We are consistently investing in tools and partnerships that prioritise the well-being of our users.”

Previous warnings

The Lagos State government has repeatedly warned against patronising unlicensed operators, citing security risks. Only eight operators — Lagos Ride, Uber, Bolt, Let Me Run, Global Taxi, Zoom Run, Treepz (Plenty Waka), and Shuttlers — are registered and licensed.

In August 2020, the state introduced the Guidelines for Online Hailing Business Operation of Taxi in Lagos State to address safety concerns, regulate pricing, protect consumers, and boost tax revenue.

With the new inspection order, unfit or unregistered vehicles will be removed from service, and illegal operators face possible prosecution.

The state is urges residents to report such operators to the Ministry of Transportation in Alausa, Ikeja, or via 08034545123.