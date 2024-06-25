Famous Instagram celebrity Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, has advised guests at singer Davido’s and Chioma Rowland’s traditional wedding to refrain from spraying Naira notes.

The Afrobeats star and Chioma’s star-studded wedding is ongoing at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

Cubana Chief Priest’s advice comes after his Naira abuse case was dismissed at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

In April, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the EFCC charged the Instagram celebrity for alleged Naira abuse.

On his Instagram page, Mr Okechukwu wrote: “Thank you God, as my case was struck out. CP, the defendant, is cautioned and discharged. Thank you, EFCC and my legal team, headed by Chikaosolu Ojukwu. Now, let’s go straight to the venue for CHIVIDO2024 with composure and steeze. Please don’t mutilate Naira. If there’s a need, do it in Dollars.”

Mr Okechukwu appeared before Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court in Lagos and pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge filed by the EFCC. He was subsequently granted bail in the amount of N10 million.

After his bail, he rallied support for the EFCC, highlighting the eagle in commissions as a symbol of its ability to pursue individuals wherever they may hide. He urged Nigerians not to evade the anti-graft agency invitations but to comply with them.

He supported the anti-graft agency and emphasised that EFCC officials focus on investigation and prosecution, not intimidation.

Cubana Chief Priest disclosed that the commission’s cells have basic amenities, including a bed, toilet, bathroom, and meals served thrice daily.

In May, the court adjourned Mr Okechukwu’s case to accommodate his plea bargain negotiations with the EFCC.

Mr Okechukwu’s attorney, Chikaosolu Ojukwu, informed Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the defendant’s intention to pursue a plea bargain under Section 14 of the EFCC Establishment Act.

Mr Ojukwu requested the court to set a date for an update on the negotiations. Granting the request, Justice Ogundare dismissed the preliminary objection and scheduled the case for June 5 to hear the plea bargain agreement report.

Free at last

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos struck out the Naira abuse charges filed against Cubana Chief Priest by the EFCC.

The judge also directed Mr Okechukwu to forfeit N10 Million to the Federal Government as part of an out-of-court deal the defendant agreed to with the EFCC instead of the charge.

This was contained in the settlement agreement with the EFCC, which the trial judge adopted on Tuesday.

At the proceedings, Bilkisu Buhari-Bala, counsel for the EFCC, informed the court that the parties in the charge entered into an out-of-court settlement, which both parties duly signed.

The defendant’s counsel, Chikaosolu Ojukwu, commended the anti-graft agency’s reasonable action in resolving the matter. He said the defendant is equally remorseful and promised to turn over a new leaf.

Mr Ojukwu also said that the consequence of the settlement is for the court to dismiss the charge.

Justice Ogundare, in his short ruling, adopted the terms of settlement and consequently struck out the charge.

The terms of the settlement agreement under Section 14 (2) of the EFCC Establishment Act, 2004, read:

“The agreement applies only to the findings relating to infringements of the law contained in the pending charge preferred against the defendant.

“The defendant shall enter into a bond with the EFCC to be of good behaviour and never indulge in any Economic and Financial Crime or related offences.

“The Defendant shall engage in rigorous and intensive sensitisation and campaign against the abuse of coins and notes issued under the CBN Act as legal tender.

“The defendant shall bi-monthly post on his various social media handles at least two video clips of his sensitisation/campaign against abuse of naira and sundry offences.

“The Defendant shall pay to the consolidated revenue fund of Federation such sum not below the sum of Ten million naira (N10,000,000:00) only upon executing this agreement.”

