Three Ghanaians have been extradited from Ghana to the United States for their involvement in a $100 million online scam carried out by an international criminal organisation.

The Ghanaians were extradited to New York on Thursday, according to the US government.

They have been accused of defrauding victims around the world through fake romantic relationships and fraudulent business communications.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in a statement issued on Saturday, said federal prosecutors in New York have unsealed an indictment against the Ghanaians who were identified as Isaac Boateng, Inusah Ahmed, and Derrick Yeboah.

Another Ghanaian national, Patrick Asare, although not extradited, was also indicted in the fraud case.

“The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, and Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), Christopher G. Raia, announced today the unsealing of an Indictment charging four Ghanaian nationals, ISAAC ODURO BOATENG, a/k/a “Kofi Boat,” INUSAH AHMED, a/k/a “Pascal,” DERRICK VAN YEBOAH, a/k/a “Van,” and PATRICK KWAME ASARE, a/k/a “Borgar,” for their roles in an international criminal organisation that stole more than $100 million from victims,” the statement reads.

According to the FBI, the international crime syndicate often exploited vulnerable elderly victims by offering fraudulent companionship in order to exploit their trust and finances.

The FBI said the group also carried out business email compromise schemes, deceiving companies into wiring funds to the criminal enterprise.

“Once members of the conspiracy had gained the trust of their victims, they deceived those victims into sending their money to the enterprise or into helping them launder funds from other victims,” the statement read in part.

“In total, the scheme stole and laundered over $100 million from dozens of victims.”

“After stealing the money, the fraud proceeds were then laundered to West Africa, where they were largely funnelled to individuals called ‘chairmen,’ who directed the activities of other members of the conspiracy,” it added.

The agency indicated that the indicted Ghanaians were high-ranking members of the criminal organisation, which is also based in Ghana.

It identified Isaac Boateng and Inusah Ahmed as the “chairmen” of the criminal organisation.

The extradited persons are now charged with one count of wire fraud conspiracy, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

They are also charged with one count of wire fraud — which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison— one count of money laundering conspiracy, and one count of receipt of stolen money.

The US government stated that the case is being prosecuted by the Office’s Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit.

The FBI also vowed that it will continue to ensure anyone who preys on companies and vulnerable Americans is brought to book.