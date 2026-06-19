The federal government has approved several international routes for United Nigeria Airlines, including services to New York, Dubai and Canada, in what authorities describe as part of a broader strategy to strengthen Nigerian carriers and increase their share of international passenger traffic.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this on Thursday during the unveiling of two newly acquired Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft by the airline.

According to Mr Keyamo, the route approvals form part of ongoing efforts to reposition domestic airlines to compete more effectively on international routes, traditionally dominated by foreign operators.

“We are giving United Nigeria Airlines about four or five routes. We are giving them New York, Canada, Dubai and some other viable destinations,” the minister said.

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Mr Keyamo said Nigerian airlines currently account for only a small fraction of international passenger traffic originating from the country despite bilateral agreements that provide reciprocal operating rights.

According to him, foreign airlines transport between 90 and 95 per cent of passengers travelling from Nigeria to destinations across Europe, North America, the Middle East and other regions.

“That market belongs to Nigeria as much as it belongs to any foreign airline. Our carriers must be empowered to participate meaningfully in that space,” he said.

The minister explained that the approvals were granted ahead of the airline’s planned expansion to allow it build capacity and prepare for future international operations.

He said the government’s aviation policy has focused on removing barriers that previously constrained the growth of domestic operators.

Support for fleet expansion

Mr Keyamo also linked the route approvals to ongoing government efforts to improve access to aircraft acquisition and leasing opportunities for Nigerian airlines.

He disclosed that President Bola Tinubu had approved the establishment of a Nigerian aircraft leasing company aimed at helping domestic carriers secure aircraft through government-backed arrangements.

According to him, the initiative is expected to reduce some of the financing challenges that have historically limited the expansion of local airlines.

The minister said the government’s preference is to support privately owned Nigerian carriers rather than revive a state-owned national airline.

He argued that many successful global airlines operate under commercial structures that minimise political interference and enhance efficiency.

The route announcement came as United Nigeria Airlines unveiled two Boeing 737-800NG aircraft named after the Obi of Onitsha, Nnaemeka Achebe, and renowned Nigerian novelist, Chinua Achebe.

The acquisition forms part of the airline’s fleet expansion programme.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the airline recently disclosed losses of about N10 billion over a three-month period, blaming rising operating costs and a surge in aviation fuel prices linked to disruptions in global oil supply routes.

Despite the financial pressures facing the industry, the airline said it remains committed to expanding its operations and improving connectivity across domestic and international markets.

Beyond airline expansion, Mr Keyamo said the federal government is working with the Abia State Government on the development of the proposed Abia International Airport.

He added that the long-term plan is for United Nigeria Airlines to establish a major operational hub at the airport when completed.

The minister also reiterated plans to transform the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu into a dedicated cargo hub serving businesses across the South-east.

According to him, discussions are ongoing to facilitate direct cargo flights between China and Enugu, a move expected to improve trade logistics for importers and exporters in the region.

Mr Keyamo said reforms introduced over the past two and a half years are beginning to yield results across the aviation sector.

He noted that the government spent considerable time engaging operators, regulators and other stakeholders to address longstanding industry concerns before implementing policy changes.

“We took the issues one after another and focused on creating an environment where airlines can grow sustainably,” he said.

Industry stakeholders at the event also highlighted improvements in aircraft financing, regulatory processes and technical training, while stressing the need for continued investment to support the growth of Nigeria’s aviation sector.

They noted that expanding access to newer aircraft and strengthening local technical capacity would be critical to enabling Nigerian airlines to compete more effectively in regional and international markets.