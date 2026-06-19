President Bola Tinubu has announced that Nigeria has secured more than 449,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser inputs—equivalent to about nine million bags—to support agricultural production and strengthen food security across the country.

The president disclosed this in a statement posted on his official X account on Thursday, describing the development as part of broader measures by his administration to fulfil its commitment to making Nigeria food-secure.

“As of May 2026, more than 449,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser inputs, equivalent to about nine million bags, had been secured, with 10 vessels discharged or in transit,” Mr Tinubu said.

He recalled that upon assuming office, his administration identified food security as a central pillar of its Renewed Hope Agenda.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“We promised to support our farmers, strengthen local production, reduce dependence on imports, and build an agricultural system strong enough to withstand shocks from beyond our borders.

“That promise is being kept,” he said.

Fertiliser procurement challenges

Nigeria has long struggled with fertiliser procurement due to rising raw material costs, supply chain bottlenecks, and product diversion, challenges that have limited access for smallholder farmers who account for a significant share of domestic food production.

To address these concerns, the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari entered strategic partnerships with Morocco in 2016 and Russia in 2019 under the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI), managed by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

The initiative began with a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at reviving dormant fertiliser blending plants and importing discounted phosphate from Morocco. In 2021, the partnership expanded into a $1.3 billion basic chemicals platform designed to support local production of ammonia and fertilisers.

The arrangement increased the supply of raw materials to blending plants, boosted domestic production capacity and reduced fertiliser costs. However, challenges, including diversion and sabotage within parts of the value chain continued to limit access for farmers.

Experts have linked inadequate fertiliser availability to declining agricultural yields, rising food prices and worsening food insecurity.

Nigeria’s food system has come under increasing pressure in recent years due to recurrent flooding, insecurity in farming communities, rising transportation costs following fuel subsidy removal, and broader structural challenges.

According to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), about 35 million Nigerians are projected to experience acute food insecurity during the 2026 lean season.

Global disruptions

Mr Tinubu said disruptions in global supply chains and rising costs of key fertiliser inputs, worsened by conflict in the Middle East, posed significant risks to countries dependent on imported raw materials.

For Nigeria, he said, the potential consequences included fertiliser shortages, higher input costs, reduced productivity and increased food prices.

“I am pleased to inform you that we moved early,” the president said.

He explained that through the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative, now restructured under the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), the government strengthened procurement systems, secured critical raw materials, signed forward contracts and improved coordination across the fertiliser value chain.

According to him, these measures helped shield Nigeria’s fertiliser blending industry from the worst effects of global market disruptions.

Mr Tinubu said the government remains on course to deliver a 1.1 million metric tonne fertiliser programme in 2026, equivalent to about 22 million bags.

He added that strategic contracting for key inputs generated savings of N61.58 billion in 2026 alone, helping to keep fertiliser prices relatively affordable for farmers.

Supporting farmers

The president noted that Nigeria currently has more than 90 operational fertiliser blending plants, giving the country the largest blending capacity in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“This capacity means jobs, local production, industrial growth and greater resilience for our food system,” he said.

Mr Tinubu stressed, however, that securing fertiliser inputs and maintaining production capacity would only be meaningful if the products reach farmers on time.

To address this, he said the government launched the Renewed Hope Farm Input Support Programme (RH-FISP) through the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF).

Under the programme, 515,720 bags of locally produced fertiliser are being distributed to 128,930 smallholder farmers across 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory during the current planting season.

The NADF is also supporting modern agricultural practices through digital extension services, harmonised fertiliser application guidance and targeted interventions for priority crops such as rice, maize, cassava and soybean.

“Our administration will not relent in its efforts to protect farmers, raise productivity, strengthen the agricultural value chain, support local industry and ease pressure on food prices over time,” Mr Tinubu said.

“This is the meaning of promise made, promise kept. We will continue to take practical steps to strengthen Nigerian agriculture and protect food security for every Nigerian.”