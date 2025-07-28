The Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), has postponed its second semester examinations for the 2024/2025 academic session in response to the recent killings of students of the institution.

The examinations, initially scheduled for Monday, 28 July, will commence on Thursday, 31 July.

The institution disclosed this in a statement on Sunday by its Registrar, Olugbenga Arajulu.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the killing of two students of the institution – Andrel Okah and John Abbah – about a month ago.

Last week, another student, Joy Adeyemi, was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend.

Although the police have made some arrests, students of the institution have protested the killings, saying the security agencies must do more to stem the tide.

Shift in exam date

Mr Arajulu, in the statement, described the killings as tragic and deeply unfortunate.

He said the management shifted the examination to show respect for deceased students.

“The Management is, once again, using this opportunity to express heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, the student body, and the entire university community.

“In light of these unfortunate incidents, the University Management has decided to shift the examination dates as a mark of respect for the departed and to stand in solidarity with the student community,” it said.

While condemning the incidents, Mr Arajulu also assured that the institution is working with relevant stakeholders to prevent further killings.

“The university assured that it is working closely with relevant stakeholders, including security agencies and the host community, to prevent further recurrence of such tragic events.

“The Management strongly condemns these senseless killings and is committed to restoring calm and ensuring the safety of all students and staff.

“May the souls of the departed students rest in perfect peace,” the statement said.