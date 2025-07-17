Fresh facts have emerged on how two undergraduates of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Friday Abah and Eloho Okah, were abducted and murdered by armed robbers about a month ago.

Ondo Police Commissioner, Adebowale Lawal, while briefing journalists in Akure, the state capital, on Wednesday, said the two students actually went missing on 20 June.

The lifeless body of one of the victims was later found last week, three weeks after their abduction, at a border community between Ekiti and Ondo States.

The police commissioner noted that N800,000 was withdrawn from Mr Abah’s account while in captivity, while the lady was raped. They were killed after the lady unmasked the identity of one of the abductors in order to prevent the exposure of their evil act.

“Following a petition dated 24 June, 2025, submitted by G.O. Omoedu & Co., Legal Practitioners, on behalf of one Mr. Emmanuel Peter of Shagari Village, Akure, Ondo State, the Command launched an intensive investigation into the reported abduction of his younger brother, one Abah John Friday, 25, and his friend, Okah Andrel Eloho, 19, both students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko—who went missing on 20 June, 2025.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, detectives from the Anti-kidnapping swung into action. Forensic tracking led investigators to Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos, where an iPhone 14 Pro Max belonging to one of the victims was recovered from one Abdul Mohammed Mubarak, 38.

“Mubarak confessed to purchasing the phone from one Ojo Michael, whose arrest was subsequently effected in Aramoko-Ekiti. A Lexus RX 350 vehicle belonging to the victims was also recovered at the point of arrest.

“Under interrogation, Ojo Michael confessed to participating in the robbery, abduction, and eventual murder of the victims. He further disclosed that the operation was masterminded by one Oladele Femi ‘m’—the landlord of the male victim—who allegedly engaged him (Michael) and another accomplice (identified as “Kola”, currently at large) to carry out the crime. Investigations revealed that the sum of ₦800,000 was transferred from the victim’s account during their captivity.

“Michael also admitted to raping the female victim. Upon recognising him and unmasking his identity, she was executed along with her friend to prevent them from exposing the perpetrators. Their bodies were subsequently disposed of at separate locations between Agbado and Ode-Ekiti,” the commissioner said.

Mr Lawal said Mr Femi was arrested and during interrogation, confessed to initiating the plot and aiding in the concealment of the murders.

“Acting on this confession, detectives recovered the body of the female victim in a bush near Ode-Ekiti, and it has since been deposited at the General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy,” the commissioner further stated.

“Efforts are ongoing to recover the remains of the male victim, who is believed to have been dumped in a river by an accomplice still at large,” he said.

Mr Lawal described the case as a tragic reminder of the brutality of premeditated crimes and the devastating consequences of betrayal and greed, noting that the victims, young and promising undergraduates, were senselessly raped and murdered in cold blood.

He assured that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspect at large, recover the remains of Abah John Friday, and bring all responsible parties to justice.

President of the Students Union Government, AAUA, Akeem Ologbon, had reacted to the killing of the students, describing it as painful and devastating.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Ologbon said the matter had caused deep sorrow across the academic community.

He said the union had been aware of the disappearance and had acted with urgency and responsibility, engaging immediately with the appropriate security agencies to ensure that every effort was made to locate the student safely.

“Specifically, we reached out to the anti-kidnapping squad in Akure, which has the mandate and expertise to handle such sensitive cases,” he said.

“In addition, we alerted all relevant security formations within the state. We can confirm that the newly appointed Commissioner of Police has been fully briefed on the situation and is taking the matter seriously.

“We also reached out to the Nigerian police (Scorpion squad) in Akure. These engagements were aimed at ensuring that the case received the attention it deserved and that a coordinated response was initiated across multiple security agencies.”

