The former National Chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, was absent on Friday when President Bola Tinubu visited Kano due to an ongoing engagements in the United kingdom.

The former Chief of Staff to the APC National Chairperson, Muhammad Garba, said this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

“He was unavoidably absent during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s condolence visit to Kano on Friday due to a pre-scheduled personal engagement in London, which commenced five days after his resignation from the party’s leadership,” Mr Garba said.

Mr Garba said “contrary to media speculations suggesting that Dr. Ganduje was either unwell or deliberately excluded from the President’s entourage, the former National chairman had traveled to London for a personal engagement that had been arranged well in advance.”

“The visit by President Tinubu, which aimed at paying condolences to the family of the late business icon, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, was communicated to Dr Ganduje but unfortunately, despite frantic efforts to reschedule his flight and itinerary, the logistics made it impossible for him to return in time. Dr. Ganduje made every effort to adjust his plans but was unable to do so,” Mr Garba stated.

He said despite being abroad, Mr Ganduje remained in constant communication virtually every hour or two with key party leaders, including the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, and the APC Kano state Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, to ensure smooth coordination for the President’s visit.

“Dr. Ganduje’s resignation as APC National Chairman in no way affects his cordial, longstanding relationship with President Tinubu, a bond built over years of mutual respect and political alignment.

“The APC in Kano,” he added, “remains fully united, loyal, and committed to the vision and leadership of President Tinubu,” he said, reaffirming the party’s strong support for the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the statement added.

The president was accompanied to the visit by senior APC members from the state including the deputy president of the senate, Mr Jibrin and the 2023 APC governorship candidate, Nasiru Gawuna among others.

Mr Dantata died on 28 June in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. He was laid to rest in Madinah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

