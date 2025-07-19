As the 3rd African U18/U20 Athletics Championships in Abeokuta enters its final stretch, a thrilling three-horse race for supremacy has emerged on the medals table between South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya.

After Day 3 (Friday) of competition, these athletics powerhouses have clearly separated themselves from the pack in both the U18 and U20 categories — setting up a dramatic finish over the final weekend.

U18 Category: South Africa takes command

In the U18 division, South Africa has stormed ahead, claiming an impressive 9 gold medals, along with 4 silver, for a total of 13 medals.

Their early dominance has been unmatched, with the nation excelling in both sprints and field events, underlining their depth at youth level.

Kenya currently sits in second place in the U18 standings with 3 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze (6 total). While trailing in the gold count, the East Africans remain a serious threat, especially in distance and middle-distance events where they traditionally surge in the latter stages of championships.

Nigeria, the host nation, is third in the U18 standings, with 2 gold, 4 silver, and 4 bronze medals, bringing their total to 10. Despite sitting behind in golds, Team Nigeria has consistently featured on the podium, showing great promise across multiple events.

U20 Category: Nigeria leads in total medals, South Africa tops Gold count

In the U20 category, the battle is even tighter. South Africa currently leads the gold medal count with 5, adding 3 silver and 1 bronze to sit atop the table with 9 total medals. However, Nigeria leads in overall medal haul, with a total of 12 medals — 4 gold, 4 silver, and 4 bronze — highlighting the team’s consistency and competitiveness.

Meanwhile, Kenya, though slightly behind in golds with 2, remains a strong contender in the U20 rankings.

With 6 silver and 2 bronze, their total of 10 medals keeps them firmly in the running for a top-three finish.

Their athletes have shown late-race tenacity and are expected to shine in the endurance-heavy weekend events.

Combined medal strength (U18 + U20 Totals by Day 3)

South Africa:

Gold: 14 (U18: 9, U20: 5)

Total Medals: 22

Nigeria:

Gold: 6 (U18: 2, U20: 4)

Total Medals: 22

Kenya:

Gold: 5 (U18: 3, U20: 2)

Total Medals: 16

While South Africa leads in golds, Nigeria matches them in overall podium finishes, and Kenya’s endurance-focused athletes may have the last word as the action builds toward Sunday’s grand finale.

Final stretch begins Saturday

With two full days of competition remaining — including several high-stakes finals in track, field, and relay events — the medals table could still see dramatic shifts. Saturday’s action is expected to feature strong showings from Nigeria in the relays and jumps, while South Africa will aim to tighten their grip on the gold count. Kenya, known for their strength in long-distance races, will be banking on a late surge.

The championship will officially end on Sunday, 21 July , with closing ceremonies following the final events.

As fans continue to pack the MKO Abiola ports Arena, pride is on full display, the race for the top of the medals table promises to go down to the wire.

Whether it’s South Africa’s early dominance, Nigeria’s consistent presence, or Kenya’s potential comeback, Africa’s next generation of champions is making Abeokuta unforgettable.

