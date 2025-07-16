Former President Muhammadu Buhari died as a loyal member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a staunch supporter of his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, according to a close political associate and former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Farouk Aliyu.

Mr Buhari passed away on Sunday at the age of 82 in a London hospital. He was interred on Tuesday in his home in Daura, Katsina State.

The retired major general, served as Nigeria’s civilian president from 2015 to 2023, after first leading the country as a military ruler between 1984 and 1985.

In March, Mr El-Rufai confirmed that he informed Mr Buhari before defecting to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), citing discontent with the APC.

“Yes, certainly, with Buhari’s death now, his dynasty will—at least for those who never truly believed in him—leave Tinubu. But anyone who believes in Buhari will stand with Tinubu,” fvhe said.

He recalled how former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai visited Mr Buhari shortly before leaving the APC, suggesting the former president had knowledge of the move.

However, Mr Buhari swiftly reaffirmed his membership of the APC in a public statement.

“President Muhammadu Buhari issued a statement saying he remained a member of the APC—a party that gave him the opportunity to be president twice,” Mr Aliyu said.

“So, anyone who believes in Buhari should continue to support President Tinubu,” he added. “But even while Buhari was alive, some of them didn’t take his advice seriously.”

He described himself and others as “real protégés” of Mr Buhari who suffered political intimidation during his rise to power and pledged to remain aligned with President Tinubu.

“I left the APC with his full knowledge,” El-Rufai said. “I visited him on a Friday and informed him of my decision.”

Despite his claim of consultation, Mr Buhari maintained his loyalty to the APC, distancing himself from any endorsement of El-Rufai’s defection.

