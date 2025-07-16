The three-day Fidau prayer for the late Muhammadu Buhari, former President of Nigeria, was held in the afternoon today at his residence in Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State. The event drew prominent national leaders, Islamic scholars, and dignitaries from across the country.

The special prayer session was led by the Sarkin Malamai of Daura, Naziru Daura, who offered prayers seeking Allah’s forgiveness for President Buhari. Prominent Islamic scholars conducted special prayers for the peaceful repose of the deceased and prayed for strength, guidance, and fortitude for the late President’s family to bear the irreparable loss.

The event attracted top political figures including Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the occasion, ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi, Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Baba Gana Kingibe, Minister of Housing and Urban Development Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, former Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari, former Deputy Governor Mannir Yakubu, and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Mr Shettima stated, “Every soul shall taste the torment of death. Death is an inevitable destiny that is hanging on everyone’s neck. We should all consider ourselves as travelers with our bags and baggage waiting for the train.

“May Allah grant the soul of President Muhammadu Buhari eternal rest and reward him with his Al-Jannah gifts. May Allah accept his good deeds, forgive his shortcomings, and protect the family he has left behind. It wasn’t a loss to the family alone, or to the people of Daura or Katsina State — it was a national loss.”

On his part, the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, who led the State Government delegation, offered prayers for the late leader, stating: “For we, the people of Katsina State, it is indeed a great loss. We have lost a father, a guide, who supported us throughout our journey.

“All we have to do today — and beyond today, forever — is to continue to pray for his departed soul. May Almighty Allah accept all his good deeds, and forgive his wrongdoings. May Allah return each one of you to your final destination safely and continue to guide us all to uphold the legacies he left behind.”

Governor Radda called on leaders to reflect on the death of Muhammadu Buhari, “so that it may serve as a lesson to us to fear God in our leadership of power.”

Minister of Labour and Employment Maigari Dingiyaɗi was among those who offered prayers and delivered moving tributes in honour of the late President.

Mr Isa Ali Pantami led an additional session of prayers, asking for Allah’s mercy on the soul of President Buhari.

Current and former federal ministers in attendance included Minister of Information Mohammed Idris, Minister of Budget and National Planning Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Health Ali Pate, Minister of Agriculture Abubakar Kyari, former Minister of Communications Isa Ali Pantami, former Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika, former Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, and former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Muhammed Bello.

The gathering also included Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua, Senator Sani Zangon Daura, former Director General of National Intelligence Agency Ahmed Rufai, former Chief of Army Staff Tukur Y Buratai, and NDLEA Buba hMarwa (rtd).

President Buhari’s nephew Mamman Daura was also present at the solemn occasion.

Governor Radda led a comprehensive State Government delegation that included Deputy Governor Faruk Lawal Jobe, Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Nasir Yahaya Daura, Secretary to the State Government Barr. Abdullahi Garba Faskari, members of the State Executive Council, and Alhaji Sani Aliyu Daura, State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), alongside other senior state officials.

Traditional leaders present included the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, Emir of Potiskum, Emir of Gumel, along with kingmakers and district heads from both Katsina and Daura Emirates.

Heads of key security agencies were also in attendance, including leadership from the Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The event drew distinguished dignitaries, family members, diplomats, and sympathizers who came to pay their final respects to the late President and offer prayers for his eternal rest.

