Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State declared his support on Saturday for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.
Mr Yahaya made the announcement during the ground-breaking ceremony for a 184-hectare Agro-Livestock Industrial Zone in the state.
He praised Mr Tinubu’s administration for introducing initiatives that have brought positive change and development across the country.
The governor highlighted the livestock sector as one that has seen significant improvement since Mr Tinubu assumed office in 2023.
Mr Yahaya said Mr Tinubu’s investments in the livestock value chain are aimed at economic growth, job creation, and improving citizens’ welfare.
He stated that the agro-livestock industrial zone in Gombe is supported by Mr Tinubu’s administration, which approved ₦120 billion and released 50 per cent of the funds.
“I assure the president that for what he has done, is doing, and will do, Gombe people will follow him to the battlefield blindfolded.
“We will work for his success in 2027. By God’s grace, his re-election is assured,” Mr Yahaya said.
The governor noted Mr Tinubu’s support for the livestock sector, a largely Northern business long overlooked, reflects his care for the people.
“If not for a president who loves his people and has the capacity and will, this transformation would not have happened.
“No Northern leader in 47 years of power considered investing ₦120 billion to transform the livestock sector, despite it being a predominantly Northern industry,” he said.
Mr Yahaya commended Mr Tinubu’s commitment to fully developing the agricultural sector in Gombe and across the country.
He assured Nigerians that in spite of temporary hardships from ongoing reforms, better days lie ahead under Mr Tinubu’s leadership.
(NAN)
