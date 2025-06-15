China’s foreign ministry has released a strongly worded statement, condemning Israel for attacking Iran, which has now led to reprisals on both sides and dozens of deaths.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, posted on X on Sunday that “Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone call with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday.”

“China explicitly condemns Israel for violating Iran’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity. China firmly opposes the brutal attacks targeting Iranian officials that have caused civilian casualties, and supports Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty, defending its legitimate rights and interests, and protecting the safety of its people,” the spokesperson wrote.

“Israel’s actions severely violate the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, as well as the basic norms of international relations. In particular, its attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities sets a dangerous precedent and could lead to catastrophic consequences.

“China supports the international community in upholding justice and speaking out promptly. China also urges countries with influence over Israel to make concrete efforts to restore peace. China is willing to maintain communication with Iran and other relevant parties and continue to play a constructive role in easing tensions. China hopes that Iran will ensure the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel.”

PREMIUM TIMES reports that many countries across the world, including Nigeria, Russia and Saudi Arabia, condemned Israel for starting the attacks and called for peace. Many others, particularly Western countries like the US, UK and EU, did not, however, condemn Israel but only called for the de-escalation of the violence.

At least 80 people have been killed in Israeli air strikes on Iran, while 13 have been confirmed dead in Israel from Iranian missile attacks.

Both countries have vowed to sustain the attacks, which started when Israel launched air strikes on Iran on Friday morning. Israel claimed the strikes were pre-emptive to prevent Iran from building a nuclear bomb, but many countries consider the strike as unprovoked, as talks were still ongoing between Iran and the US over Iran’s nuclear programme, which it says is for peaceful means.

