A pro-democracy group, Quintessential Professionals, has called on President Bola Tinubu to extend national honours to more individuals who contributed to Nigeria’s democratic journey, especially those who have been overlooked despite their sacrifices.

The group made the call in a statement by its coordinator, Stanley Dunia, on Saturday.

Mr Dunia commended President Tinubu for honouring several heroes of democracy during the joint session of the National Assembly on 12 June, but urged the president to expand the recognition to include other deserving individuals.

“The presidency should review this list and many others deserving of honour, with a view to addressing the oversight and picking out the dead ones among them for posthumous honour,” he said.

During his address to lawmakers at the joint session, Mr Tinubu conferred national honours on a number of individuals, both living and deceased, who played significant roles in the struggle for democracy in Nigeria.

Among those honoured were journalists, activists, and political actors. Dapo Olorunyomi, publisher of PREMIUM TIMES, received the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON); same as his colleague at TheNews magazine, Kunle Ajibade, who was jailed by the Abacha military regime. Also, Bayo Onanuga, another co-founder of The News magazine, now presidential spokesperson, was awarded the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

Other awardees included Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, late journalist Bagauda Kaltho, and civil society leader and lawyer Ayo Obe, and several others.

Call for more recognition

However, the pro-democracy group noted that while the president’s gesture was commendable, several individuals who contributed to the democratic struggle remain unrecognised.

The group specifically called for recognition of the late United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington, for his role in supporting Nigeria’s pro-democracy movement during one of its most repressive eras.

Mr Carrington served as US ambassador from 1993 to 1997, a period marked by brutal crackdowns on opposition voices by the military junta of Sani Abacha.

In the statement, the group’s coordinator explained that the late ambassador stood firmly with Nigerian democracy activists, often using his position to call out injustice and advocate for the revalidation of the 12 June 1993 presidential election.

In addition to his diplomatic involvement, the coordinator noted that Mr Carrington was closely tied to Nigeria through his marriage to Arese Carrington, a Nigerian medical doctor of Edo descent.

Mr Carrington died in August 2020.

List of omitted democracy heroes

The group also advocated for national honours to be extended to several other pro-democracy individuals, particularly from the Afenifere and the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) movements, who were instrumental in resisting military rule and advancing democratic ideals.

They include Ayo Opadokun, Olanihun Ajayi, Cornelius Adebayo, Olabiyi Durojaiye, Adedayo Adeyeye and Jonathan Zwingina.

Others identified by the group for consideration include Kofo Akerele-Bucknor, Kayode Fayemi, Babafemi Ojudu, Reverend Adebiyi, Chidi Odinkalu, Olisa Agbakoba, Innocent Chukwuma, Mike Ozekhome, Yinka Odumakin, Joe Okei-Odumakin among many others.

These individuals were either imprisoned, exiled, or endangered their lives to fight for the democracy Nigerians now enjoy, the group said.

Afenifere and NADECO

Afenifere is a Yoruba socio-political organisation that has historically championed pro-democracy causes, including good governance, and regional autonomy in Nigeria. The group rooted in the ideals of Obafemi Awolowo emerged as a voice for the Yoruba people in the South-west and has consistently advocated for true federalism, civil rights, and democratic governance.

During military rule, particularly under Sani Abacha, the Afenifere became a strong critic of authoritarianism and aligned with pro-democracy movements.

NADECO was formed in 1994 by a group of Nigerian politicians, activists, and professionals to demand the restoration of democracy following the annulment of the 12 June 1993 presidential election, won by Moshood Abiola.

NADECO became the leading opposition platform against the military regime of Mr Abacha, advocating for the validation of the election and an end to military dictatorship. Many of its members were arrested, exiled, or targeted by the regime, making it a symbol of resistance and a critical force in Nigeria’s return to civilian rule in 1999.

