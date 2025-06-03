The Gombe State Government has approved the re-accreditation of all its technical colleges.

The State Ministry of Education disclosed this on Monday evening on its official Facebook page. The move is to enhance skills development and encourage entrepreneurship among young people in the state.

According to the post, the State Commissioner for Education, Aishatu Maigari, revealed the development during a courtesy visit by the Director-General of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI).

Ms Maigari said the approval followed the governor’s directives, which aimed at transforming the technical colleges into centres of innovation and creativity to equip young people for the demands of the modern economy.

Enhancing skills through innovation

She said the re-accreditation initiative aligns with a World Bank-funded project, Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS), currently being implemented in the state.

Ms Maigari said the initiative is targeted at transforming skills development.

She said, “This project is focused on transforming skills development in both the formal and non-formal education sectors of the state. ”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

She further said the ministry prioritises school safety, infrastructure development, and teacher training, emphasising the need for external support to achieve these goals.

Ms Maigari called on the NBRRI for further support.

“We are working on readiness in emergencies, skilling of teachers, and the provision of safe infrastructure. We appeal to NBRRI to support us in these areas,” she added.

Technical education

Gombe’s renewed attention to technical education comes amidst a national focus on addressing unemployment and improving the relevance of Nigeria’s workforce.

Across the country, technical and vocational education institutions often struggle with challenges such as outdated facilities, inadequate funding, and a lack of modern equipment.

In Gombe, many of the technical colleges have operated for years without significant upgrades, limiting their capacity to train students effectively.

The emphasis on technical education aligns with global trends that prioritise practical skills, especially as industries increasingly rely on automation, engineering, and specialised trades.

In his remarks, the NBRRI Director-General, Samson Duna, commended the state government for adhering to quality standards in its infrastructure projects, a practice he described as commendable in an era marked by substandard constructions.

Mr Duna reinstated his organisation’s commitment to supporting development projects.

“NBRRI is committed to infrastructure development using indigenous and cost-effective technologies. We have zero tolerance for substandard practices,” he said.

Mr Duna further appreciated Ms Maigari’s dedication to promoting skills development and assured the ministry of NBRRI’s support in infrastructure improvement to advance technical education in the state.

About IDEAS

The IDEAS Project is a World Bank-funded initiative to strengthen Nigeria’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system.

Launched by the Federal Ministry of Education, the project seeks to enhance skills development in both formal and informal sectors to align with labour market demands.

With total funding of $200 million, the IDEAS Project focuses on several key objectives. One of its primary goals is to foster partnerships between technical colleges and industries to ensure that training programmes meet the evolving needs of the workforce.

Additionally, it supports skills development in the informal sector by providing training for master craftspersons and offering recognised certifications for apprentices.

The project also prioritises the training and professional development of technical teachers, aiming to increase the availability of skilled and motivated educators. Furthermore, it seeks to improve the regulatory environment and public management capacities, ensuring a sustainable framework for market-oriented skills acquisition.

The IDEAS Project benefits 20 federal technical colleges and 18 state technical colleges across Nigeria, including institutions in Gombe State. By addressing these areas, the project aims to reduce unemployment and contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth by producing a workforce equipped with practical and relevant skills.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

