A man has allegedly attacked and killed a 60-year-old woman with a shovel in Ebonyi State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The suspect, Chidera Ezeoke, and the victim, Rose Awoke, were living in the same compound at the time of the incident.

The incident happened on Monday in Egugho, Ezzagu, a community in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, Joshua Ukandu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Ukandu, a deputy superintendent of police, said Mr Ezeoke allegedly murdered the victim by hitting her several times with the shovel.

“The suspect murdered the deceased by hitting her several times with a shovel and abandoned her in a pool of her blood.

“The officers of the command were able to apprehend him before he could flee,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the state command was investigating the incident.

Prohibited in Nigeria

Murder is outlawed in Section 315 (6) of Nigeria Criminal Code Act.

Offenders, on conviction, face death sentence, section 319 (1) of the Act said.

Several persons have been sentenced to death for murder across the country.

An Aiyetoro High Court in Ogun State, for instance, sentenced a man, Adelake Bara, to death by hanging in June 2022, for shooting and killing one Olaleye Oke.

A high court in Lokoja, Kogi State, in January 2022, also sentenced a man, Muritala Dare to death by hanging for stabbing his colleague to death with a broken bottle.

