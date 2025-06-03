The spokesperson for Hajj Transport and Logistics, Saleh Al-Zuwaid, said that 62 air carriers operated 3,314 Hajj flights, transporting pilgrims from 238 destinations in 71 countries.

Addressing a press briefing at the Hajj Media Operations Centre in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, Mr Al-Zuwaid highlighted the efficient reception of pilgrims, ensuring a smooth flow of arrivals and movements.

Regarding the Haramain High-Speed Rail, Mr Al-Zuwaid stated that 4,700 trips were scheduled, offering up to two million seats – an increase of 400,000 seats from last year.

He added that the rail service transported 700,000 passengers by Sunday and would continue to provide services to meet pilgrims’ expectations.

Mr Al-Zuwaid also mentioned that the Mashaer Train was expected to operate over 2,000 trips, transporting more than two million passengers in seven days.

Additionally, road cooling technology, he said, had expanded by 82 per cent in the holy sites, effectively reducing road surface temperatures by 12 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Saad Al-Shanbari, spokesperson for the Hajj Communications and Technology System, reported that 4G and 5G coverage reached 99 per cent in Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites, resulting in a significant increase in internet speed to 264 megabits per second.

Also, Wi-Fi access points exceeded 10,000, and the Communications and Space Technology Commission successfully implemented an AI crowd management experiment using HAI surveillance cameras.

(NAN)

