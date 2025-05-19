As the 22nd National Sports Festival gains momentum in Ogun State, Team Ogun’s male cricket captain, Sesan Adedeji, has declared his side’s gold medal ambitions, buoyed by a highly productive preparation phase and an unwavering team spirit.
“The camp has been lovely” — Adedeji talks tough
With the cricket event set to bowl off on Tuesday, 20 May, the Team Ogun skipper says confidence is running high in the host camp.
“The camp has been lovely and we didn’t expect less from the guys,” Adedeji told journalists in Abeokuta. “They have been fighting hard and working hard. So first game tomorrow, we are playing against Kaduna and we are ready to fight and give all we have. Our medal hope is nothing less than the gold.”
The team underwent two intensive camping phases before the competition, a move Adedeji believes has not only improved their technical readiness but also reinforced their determination to start strong and finish even stronger.
|
Upgraded facilities, bigger ambitions
Already, the cricket oval has been specially upgraded to accommodate three different formats of the game: T20, ODI, and six-aside.
This infrastructure boost was made possible through a collaborative effort between the Ogun State Cricket Association, the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), and its private sponsor, FSK Nigeria LTD.
The enhanced playing surface and format flexibility are expected to set the stage for a thrilling contest, especially as Team Ogun prepares for battle with some of the country’s best.
Group stage fixtures
For the men’s events, Team Ogun will compete across three competitive formats: T20 Format (Group B): Ogun, Kaduna, and Zamfara
ODI Format (Group C): Ogun, Delta, and Imo
Six-Aside (Group B): Ogun, Kaduna, Oyo, Kwara, and Edo
Their opening match against Kaduna promises fireworks, as both teams vie for early momentum in the tightly packed fixtures.
Female squad ready to rumble
Team Ogun’s female cricket side is also set for action, facing stern tests across all formats:
T20 (Group B): Ogun, Ebonyi, Gombe
ODI: Ogun, Edo, Kaduna
Six-Aside (Group B): Ogun, Edo, Lagos, Kogi, Akwa Ibom
The women’s side will hope to match the ambition and energy of their male counterparts as they chase podium finishes across the board.
Host state with home advantage?
With home fans behind them and superior facilities in place, Team Ogun will be counting on local support and familiar surroundings to push them over the line.
For Captain Sesan Adedeji, anything less than gold isn’t part of the script. The message is clear: Ogun is here to win.
As the first ball is bowled and the action begins, all eyes will be on the upgraded oval and on a team that believes its moment of glory is now.
