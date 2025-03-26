Fuji singers Taye Currency and Wasiu Pasuma have ended their long-standing supremacy rivalry.

On 10 October 2024, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Taye Currency disapproved of fans referring to Pasuma as his ‘father’ in the industry.

His remark sparked widespread online discussion during one of his performances, and Pasuma’s fans criticised him.

The Ibadan-born singer clarified that Pasuma was more like an elder brother to him and insisted that he could not regard him as a father in the industry.

Subsequently, Taye Currency apologised to Pasuma during another performance after he faced backlash from the latter’s fans and urged netizens to stop inciting conflict between them.

However, despite his apology, the online feud between their fans persisted.

The singers reconciled during the ongoing Umrah pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Fans were surprised to see their reconciliation video posted on the Instagram page of their colleague, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, known as Kwam 1, on Wednesday.

Fans appeal

In the video, the 57-year-old Pasuma urged his fans to let the matter rest, emphasising that Taye Currency had taken the appropriate steps.

He said: “My fans, I beg you all in the name of Allah. We know the controversy and dragging were intense, and it shouldn’t have been like that. But he (Taye Currency) has come—not to beg me, but to beg you, my fans.

“Please, as he is asking me not to be angry, he is also pleading with you, my fans. In the name of Allah, please don’t be angry. Taye Currency fans, I also ask you not to be angry.”

Meanwhile, Taye Currency also apologised to the fans of the ‘Recognition’ hitmaker.

“I am here to apologise to Pasuma and his fans. Pasuma’s fans, please don’t be angry. You heard him say that Taye Currency’s fans should not be angry, either. This is just a father-and-son dispute, nothing more.”

