As the spotlight beams brightly on Abeokuta ahead of the official opening of the 22nd National Sports Festival, one sport in Ogun State’s contingent is quietly brimming with confidence and purpose: cricket.

With meticulous preparation, solid infrastructure, and strong backing from both government and private partners, the Ogun State Cricket Association is set to make a bold statement at the Gateway Games 2024.

In a briefing held on Saturday, 17 May, Chairman of the Ogun State Cricket Association, Oludare Kuforiji (FCA), disclosed the high level of preparedness of the state’s male and female cricket teams as they eye podium finishes in all formats of the game.

Multi-stage camping, multi-pitch strategy

In what appears to be one of the most structured build-ups to the festival, the Ogun cricket teams were camped in two separate phases to maximise fitness, cohesion, and technical sharpness. As part of strategic preparation, three different match pitches were developed, ensuring smooth scheduling and quality play throughout the competition.

“These match pitches are not just for convenience,” Mr Kuforiji explained. “Cricket will be hosting three different events; ODI, T-20, and 6-aside, and with both male and female teams competing, there are six gold medals up for grabs. We are giving ourselves the best shot at sweeping them.”

Strong backing from the Government and sponsors

Mr Kuforiji was full of praise for the Ogun State Government, which he said provided an enabling environment to keep the sport alive and thriving. He also expressed deep gratitude to key stakeholders such as Uyi Akpata, President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, the Federation’s Vice Presidents, and members of the Ogun State Cricket Association.

A special mention was given to FSK Nigeria Limited, a corporate sponsor that played a pivotal role in the teams’ pre-festival build-up. “They contributed tens of millions of naira to our preparations,” Kuforiji noted. “That support covered our extended camping, equipment upgrades, and facility enhancements.”

Countdown to first ball: Fixtures and dates

Mr Kuforiji confirmed that cricket fixtures will be updated ahead of the tournament’s opening matches. The first balls will be bowled on Tuesday, 20 May, at the Cricket Pavilion inside the MKO Abiola Sports Complex. The sport will run across nine action-packed days, culminating on 29 May.

Final camp movements

Speaking on the teams’ final logistics, Mr Kuforiji revealed that the cricketers, who had been in a long-term close camp at the Cricket Pavilion, were relocated just in time to align with the state’s overall festival contingents.

“Ogun State Cricket teams have been in a close camp for a month with strong support and complement from the Cricket Association,” he said. “They were moved to the government-arranged venue in Ikenne late evening yesterday to join the rest of the state contingent as the festival kicks off properly next week.”

Ogun’s Silent Warriors set to strike

With quiet determination and well-planned execution, the Ogun State Cricket teams are heading into the Gateway Games 2024 not as underdogs, but as serious contenders for gold. If preparation is anything to go by, Ogun’s wickets are set to fall in their favour.

