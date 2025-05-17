The 2025 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships officially got underway on Saturday, 17 May , in the vibrant city of Doha, Qatar, with Nigeria making an early impression in the Singles and Mixed Doubles events.

This prestigious global tournament features over 300 athletes from more than 70 member associations, competing across five categories: Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles.

The action will unfold over nine thrilling days at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall and Qatar University Sports Complex.

In one of the standout matches of the opening day, Nigeria’s Olajide Omotayo and Kabirat Ayoola delivered a gripping performance in the Mixed Doubles.

The duo edged out Egypt’s Mahmoud Helmy and Hend Fathy in a five-game thriller, winning 3-2 (9-11, 11-6, 11-7, 10-12, 11-7) to advance to the second round.

Despite a rocky start, dropping the first game, Omotayo and Ayoola showed resilience and tactical brilliance to turn the match around and secure a hard-fought victory.

However, it was a tough day for several African players in the Singles events.

Nigeria’s Hope Udoaka fell to Brazil’s Giulia Takahashi in straight sets (3-11, 1-11, 6-11, 8-11), while Egypt’s Aly Ghallab, Ethiopia’s Darara Dufera, and Madagascar’s Fabio Rakotoarimanana also exited early after 4-0 defeats to their respective opponents.

There was better news for Egypt’s Yousra Helmy, who impressed with a 4-1 (11-7, 11-7, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6) win over Australia’s Jocelyn Lam to move into the second round of the Women’s Singles.

Africa’s highlight of the day came from Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna.

The 2024 African Cup champion showcased his class with a commanding 4-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-7, 11-9) victory over Brazil’s Victor Ishiy, reinforcing his status as one of the continent’s top contenders.

Elsewhere, the tournament saw its first major upset as unseeded Italians Mihai Bobocica and Niagol Stoyanov stunned 12th seeds Eduard Ionescu and Bernadette Szőcs with a dominant 3-0 (15-13, 11-7, 11-3) win in the Mixed Doubles.

With the opening matches setting a high bar, fans can expect more electrifying action as the world’s best players continue their quest for table tennis glory.

The tournament resumes on Sunday, 18 May, with more exciting fixtures lined up.

