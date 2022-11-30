Ex-BBnaija housemate, Oluwabusayo Abiri, popularly known as Khloe, in a recent interview, narrated how she contemplated suicide after pictures of her butt enlargement procedure went viral.

In August 2020, Khloe underwent a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) procedure at an undisclosed Lagos hospital, and in that same month, the photos surfaced online. Notorious anonymous gossip blogger Gistlover exclusively posted it.

BBL is a specialised fat transfer procedure that enhances the size and shape of the buttocks without implants.

According to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, excess fat is removed from the hips, abdomen, lower back, or thighs with liposuction. A portion of this fat is then strategically injected into the buttocks.

Despite the leaked photos, Khole, who was disqualified from the 2018 BBNaija reality show alongside KBrule after they got three strikes, never confirmed that she went under the knife despite suddenly debuting a more shapely figure.

She confirmed her fan’s and critics’ suspicion when she published the services of a famous Lagos plastic surgery after-care home on her official Instagram handle, which boasts 1.6m followers. In the advert, she claimed they handled her post-surgery care professionally.

The reality show star, in a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, claimed a naughty person who used her then situation to an unfair advantage took the infamous photo.

She said, “Why was I laying unconscious on a bed out of surgery, and somebody with a soul took a picture and sent it to one stupid dirty-ass blog?”

Suicidal thoughts

The reality star, no newbie to the media buzz and controversies, said, “I was suicidal; that was the only time social media got to me in my whole life.”

Speaking further on suicide, she acknowledged that she had never thought that would be an experience.

Although she appears to be enjoying the attention that her new body attracts, Khole, who recently said she would never go under the knife even if offered N100m, gave more insight into the scary episode.

She said: “You know, when they say people are suicidal, I laugh. I tell them, “Don’t say you have a spiritual problem because how would you want to take your own life?” But when that picture got to my phone, I couldn’t think of anything; everything was black.”

The only thing I can say that is risky in my life is an adventure, skydiving, ziplining, all those things that I love to do, but other things than that? I no dey near am.

Ms Khloe shared that she got through that ordeal with the help of people around her. She said, “Thank God I have great people around me, my friends who were amazing, and my mom, my dad, and my aunts”.

“The first thing my mom asked was what would happen to her when I die,” she added

The 28-year-old chose not to speak more about the incident as it brought back sad memories.

“That night was dark. I don’t even want to talk about it; I have bumps already.”

She, however, advised people dealing with suicidal thoughts to consider their loved ones.

“For anybody trying to take their life, please think of your mother or father. You might be at peace or be in hell, but the pain will linger on their mind every time, every day,” she said.

Zero transactional sex

Although she seems to be enjoying the attention he new body attracts, during the interview, she said she has never had transactional sex with any man.

She said, “I will never sleep with any man for money. Regarding relationships, I am taking my time to find the right man.”

“Hundreds can come, and I may decide to flirt with the hundred, but I know what I am looking for and the kind of man.”

She also disclosed that although she wants a child, she has taken preventive measures for unwanted pregnancies.

She said, “Since I want a kid, if I find a responsible man, we can. But I cannot get pregnant if I don’t want it. I have an implant; my womb is sealed.”

Khloe also ignored questions about her past relationships.

“I have never been in a relationship before. If you are my ex, it never happened. I don’t know you,” she responded sarcastically.

Since she left the Big Brother house, Khloe, a fashion designer and model, has launched a skincare line and weight gain product.

