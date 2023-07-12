On Monday, Nollywood Veteran actor and lawyer Anayo Onyekwere, popularly known as Kanayo O. Kanayo, condemned the popular Brazilian butt lift (BBL) surgery common among Nigerian women, particularly celebrities.

He made the remarks shortly after Nigerian controversial crossdresser Bobrisky disclosed, and ex-BB Naija housemate Nina Ivy revealed that they had undergone another BBL surgery successfully.

Bobrisky’s revelation also comes three days after Big Brother Naija’s ex-housemate Nina Ivy shared news about her second BBL surgery on July 2023.

The famous American women’s fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar says BBL starts with liposuction, where a surgeon sucks the fat out of areas in the body, processes and reinjects it into the buttocks and hips.

The platform notes that it has become one of the most popular plastic surgery procedures—but it’s also the deadliest. Even so, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the BBL continues to increase in popularity.

Kanayo, who won best for a leading role in ‘Family Battle’ (2006), wondered why women would subject themselves to such pain in the name of beauty.

Via a video posted on his official Instagram page, the 61-year-old lawyer said, “Anybody in the name of boyfriend who would cause my daughter to do bum bum enlargement holy Ghost thunder. May Amadioha from Igbo land combine with Ogun from Ijebu Ode to kill the person.

“If Bum Bum enlargement was profitable, why are husbands not giving their wives money to do it? Bum Bum enlargement is not profitable. Not up to the three per cent of women who do it for their boyfriends end in marriage. Sadly, this Bum thing, many ladies do not end as wives.’’

While expressing his anger, the actor narrated a story of a man who convinced his girlfriend to do a BBL surgery.

Kanayo noted that things took another turn when she contracted an infection from the procedure and lost her life.

He said, “I am angry physically and spiritually. A friend in the U.S. told me of how a patient, a lovely lady, died in the hospital after this bumbum enlargement.

“She had an infection, and her boyfriend, who caused her to do the surgery, came into the ward. The next thing he did was to react that the place was smelling. He said it smelled and stinks. He ran out. A few days later, the girl died from an infection. The father of four advised Nigerians, saying, “My brothers and sisters, a word is enough for the wise. It is not worth it,’’ he said.

Bobrisky’s New BBL

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, recently revealed his second BBL surgery.

In the video he shared via his Instastory on Monday, the ‘Mummy of Lagos’, as he claims, expressed pain over the procedure.

Bobrisky is the latest celebrity to undergo surgery again following BBNaija star Nina Ivy’s second round of BBL surgery to enhance her body.

A few days back, Bob took to his official social media handle to disclose that he was about to undergo the surgery.

In the recent update video, he said the crossdresser claimed he had completed the procedure.

The self-acclaimed rich mummy shared a video of himself lying on the hospital bed after acquiring a new body.

He said, “It is not easy. I’m in pain.” While his caption read, “Done and dusted.”

BBL and Female Celebrities

Cosmetic surgery, particularly BBL, has now become the new norm for many female celebrities to get their desired body and regain their self-confidence.

These celebrities have varying reasons for undergoing the expensive yet deadly procedure.

2017 Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh opened up about going under the knife. She carried fans along throughout the surgery procedure.

The Nollywood actress took the internet by surprise after she posted a video of her new body.

In an interview with British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the actress underwent several procedures to achieve her hourglass shape.

Another celebrity who has gone through the knife is social media influencer and On-Air Personality Toke Makinwa.

With a shape to die for, the media personality acknowledged undergoing the popular surgical body enhancement.

On 17 March 2023, she opened up about her cosmetic surgery journey in an episode of her podcast, Toke Moments, on Youtube.

Ms Makinwa said, “I enhanced my body after I got my fibroids removed. I did that because I wanted to feel better in clothes.

“I do not regret enhancing my body because it’s the best thing I’ve ever done, and I wanted to look curvy, and I love it.”

Similarly, Ex-Big Brother Naija, housemate winner of season 4, Mercy Eke, also did the body surgery.

Opening up during an episode of Mercy & Ike on 29 June 2020, the reality star expressed her opinions on cosmetic surgery.

She said, “I don’t have a problem when people say I have a silicon body. They are ignorant and don’t know the difference between silicon and liposuction.

“It doesn’t get to me because I’m still going to enhance my body if I want to. I’m even thinking of touching my lips to make them bigger,” she added.

