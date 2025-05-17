The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it has transported 20,515 Nigerian pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj in one week.
NAHCON disclosed this in a statement by its Principal Information Officer, Shafil Mohammed, in Abuja on Friday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Vice-President Kashim Shettima declared the inaugural flight open in Owerri, Imo, on May 9.
Mr Mohammed, while providing an update on the ongoing 2025 Hajj airlift operations, said that within six days, 50 flights have successfully conveyed 20,515 Nigerian pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
He said the commission would regularly update the public on the progress made on the exercise.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NAHCON is a government agency that regulates and coordinates Hajj and Umrah activities for Nigerian Muslims to ensure a smoother and more efficient pilgrimage experience.
This includes licensing and supervising organisations involved in Hajj and Umrah operations, and coordinating with government authorities in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.
(NAN)
