Fifty is more than just a number—it is a golden hallmark of legacy, resilience, and reinvention.

As 2025 unfolds, a distinguished league of Nigerian icons strides into this milestone, marking five decades of brilliance, influence, and cultural impact.

Born in 1975, these trailblazers have contributed significantly to Nigeria’s entertainment, sports, and business landscapes and become the essence of its evolving pop culture.

Like fine wine, their artistry, vision, and influence have only deepened with time, proving that true greatness does not fade—it transforms, leaving an indelible mark for coming generations.

Here are ten Nigerian celebrities turning 50 in 2025.

1. Obi Cubana (12 April, 1975)

Obi Cubana has redefined Nigeria’s entertainment and hospitality industries. As the mastermind behind the Cubana Group, he has built a nightlife empire synonymous with luxury and celebration. Beyond business, his philanthropy and grand gestures—such as his widely talked-about lavish events—keep him at the centre of public fascination.

2. 2Baba (Innocent Idibia) (18 September, 1975)

A legend of Nigerian music, 2Baba is one of Africa’s most influential artistes. With timeless hits like “African Queen,” he paved the way for the Afrobeats revolution. His decades-spanning career is decorated with international awards, highlighting his legacy as one of Nigeria’s greatest musical exports.

3. Rita Dominic (12 July, 1975)

Rita Dominic is a Nollywood powerhouse whose elegance and talent have captivated audiences for over two decades. She has been regarded as one of the best industrious actresses in Nollywood.

Rita, who started performing plays from childhood, launched her Nollywood career in A Time to Kill (1998), with over 100 film credits and awards, including an Africa Movie Academy Award. She remains a beacon of excellence in the film industry, inspiring the next generation of actors.

4. ID Cabasa (29 July, 1975)

A visionary music producer, Olumide Ogunade, aka ID Cabasa, is renowned for shaping the Nigerian music scene. He founded Coded Tunes, the record label that signed Olamide, 9ice, 2Shotz, Reminisce, Lord of Ajasa, Ajayi Brovas, 2Phat, Seriki and Banky W.

As the brain behind many hit records and the man who propelled several artists to fame, his influence in Afrobeats and the broader music industry is undeniable.

5. Rita Daniels (12 July 1975)

An actress and producer, Rita Daniels has contributed immensely to Nollywood, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. She has starred in movies like Virgin Justice, Parental Love, and The Angel I Know.

She is the Actors Guild of Nigeria’s ex-chairperson, Delta State chapter. She is also known as the mother of popular actress Regina Daniels, further spotlighting her legacy in the Nigerian film industry.

6. Etcetera Ejikeme (14 December, 1975)

Paschal Ejikeme, popularly known as Etcetera Ejikeme, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, social activist, columnist, and radio personality. A fearless voice for change, he uses his platform to challenge societal norms through thought-provoking activism and alternative music. Since recording his first studio song, Michelle, in 2004 with OJB Jezreel and Joekaynie, he has carved a reputation as a bold commentator and a distinct musical talent.

7. Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi (24 November 1975)

An accomplished actress, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi has graced both the big and small screens with her versatile performances. Known as FAR, she has starred in movies like The Figurine and the TV shows Tinsel and MTV Shuga, making her a respected figure in the industry.

8. Audu Maikori (13 August, 1975)

Founder of Chocolate City, the mother company of one of the leading African record labels, Chocolate City Entertainment, Audu Maikori, has been instrumental in shaping Nigeria’s music industry.

His company has nurtured some of the country’s biggest music stars, playing a crucial role in the global rise of Afrobeats. Beyond music, he is a legal expert, entrepreneur, social activist, public speaker, and advocate for the creative industry.

9. Mercy Akide (26 August 1975)

A pioneer in Nigerian women’s football, Mercy Akide broke barriers on the international stage. She played a crucial role in putting Nigerian female footballers on the global map and remains a source of inspiration for young athletes.

The Port Harcourt-born was the first-ever African woman footballer in 2001. She led Nigeria’s Super Falcons to multiple World Cup appearances and won three CAF Women’s AFCON titles.

10. Chukwudi Iwuji (15 October, 1975)

Nigerian-born British actor Chukwudi Iwuji has made waves in Hollywood, starring in major productions such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He is known for his work with the Royal Shakespeare Company and various film projects showcasing his range and talent.

