The United States has asked the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to assist undocumented migrants who choose to return to their home countries.

In a statement on Monday, the UN agency said it was supporting Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR), not deportation, for those who decide to leave the U.S.

At the request of the US government, IOM is helping people who register to go back to their countries of origin voluntarily.

“AVR is a well-established, rights-based approach that helps migrants navigate complex global migration systems, regain control over their lives, and make informed choices,” the agency said.

“Our role is to ensure that those who lack the means to return on their own can do so in a safe, dignified, and informed way,” it added.

The agency made it clear that the U.S. determined its own policies on migration.

“IOM does not facilitate or implement deportations.

“Our involvement begins only after an individual gives informed consent to receive assistance,” the agency said.

“In these instances, IOM ensures that people have access to accurate information and essential services, in line with international standards,” it added.

The announcement comes as the US seeks to expand deportation of undocumented migrants in continuation of a policy President Donald Trump began nearly 10 years ago under his first administration.

He returned to office in January for a second term and has been cracking down on illegal immigration through raids, detentions and deportations.

In a video posted on social media on Friday, President Trump said that he had signed an Executive Order “to launch the first-ever self-deportation programme for illegal aliens.”

It offers free flights from the US and payment of an “exit bonus.”

IOM was established in 1951 and promotes humane and orderly migration.

For decades, the agency has supported AVR programmes in more than 100 countries.

It helps people without resources, legal options, or support return to their countries of origin safely and with dignity,” it said.

IOM noted that in the US, “many migrants face a challenging reality, navigating complex systems with limited options and resources.”

“This initiative provides support to those who choose to return, helping them make a life-changing decision with care and clarity,” it added.

(NAN)

